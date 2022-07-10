 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday July 10

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Hampton, Ga. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 4, Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, at Dallas

BOWLING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Elias Cup Finals, at Portland, Maine

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.; Peacock, The Tour de France, Stage 9, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 9

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour/DP World Tour, Scottish Open, Final Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

Noon; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Final Round

Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, Final Round, at Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity Tournament, American Century Championship: Final Round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Final Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

KARATE

10 p.m.; ESPN2, ISKA World Championship, U.S Open Final (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, L.A. Angels at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Selection Show for reserves and pitchers

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Monterey, Calif. (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Sacramento

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas, Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Chicago vs. New York

5:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. Phoenix

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Denver vs. Cleveland

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Golden State vs. San Antonio

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Minnesota vs. Memphis

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Belgium vs. Iceland, at Sheffield, England

TENNIS

8 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"

9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Championship, at London

Noon; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Doubles Championship

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Championship (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, All-Star Game, at Chicago

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

2 p.m.; ESPN2, National Championship, Minnesota vs. Boston, at Canton, Ohio

