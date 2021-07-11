 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday July 11
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at West Coast

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; WDBJ, FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Atlanta (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Strike Derby, at Portland, Maine (taped)

CYCLING

6:10 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 15, Ceret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra

6:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 15, Ceret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, Final Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round, at Silvis, Ill.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, Final Round, at Stateline, Nev.

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, at Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, at Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

LACROSSE

4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Waterdogs, at Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers, at Minneapolis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

2 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Houston

3 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Futures Game, at Denver (including ex-VMI standout Josh Winder)

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

7 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Network, Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, first round, at Denver (preview show at 6 p.m. on MLB Network)

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Salinas, Calif.

NBA 

8 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 3, Phoenix at Milwaukee (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

RUGBY

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New England at Toronto

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New Orleans at Seattle

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championships, Final, Italy vs. England, at London (pregame show at 2 p.m. on ESPN2)

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Capital Cup, Allanza at D.C. United 

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Martinique, at Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. vs. Haiti, at Kansas City, Kan. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Salvador vs. Guatemala, at Frisco, Texas (joined in progress)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open, Singles and Doubles Finals

9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Final and Mixed Doubles Final, at London (pre-match show at 8 a.m.)

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Final, at London (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague and Lausanne

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Dallas

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Seattle

