AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Rome

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Qualifying, at Morrison, Colo. (taped)

1:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Crayon 301, at Loudon, N.H. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Mile-High Nationals

CYCLING

6:55 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 15, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 15 (same-day tape)

DIVING

2:30 a.m. (Monday) and 5 a.m. (Monday); Peacock, World Championships, at Fukuoka, Japan

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Final Round

Noon; WDBJ, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Final Round

Noon; Champions Tour, Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, at Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, Final Round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Final Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

11 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2023 ACC championships

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.; Peacock, San Francisco at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Baltimore

2 p.m.; MASN, Washington at St. Louis

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at L.A. Angels

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2023 ACC championship, Virginia vs. Duke

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Global Jam Fives, Gold-Medal Game, at Toronto

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Loket, Czech Republic

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

Noon; USA Network, AMA Pro Motocross, Spring Creek National, at Millville, Mich. (taped)

2 p.m.; CNBC, World Superbike, Prometeon Italian

NBA

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

4 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Semifinal, Brooklyn vs. Cleveland

5:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Indiana

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Semifinal, Utah vs. Houston

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Portland

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Dallas

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers

PICKLEBALL

Noon; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, Denver Open, finals

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pickle4 Ballpark Series, at Fenway Park

SOCCER

8 p.m.; WFXR, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Final, Mexico vs. Panama, at Inglewood, Calif. (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

TENNIS

8 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon," at London

9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Championship, Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Noon; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Doubles Championship, Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens vs. Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Men's Singles Championship (same-day tape)

4 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2023 ACC championships, Virginia vs. Duke

4:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest and Palermo

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, at Silesia, Poland

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris

3 a.m. (Monday); Peacock, World Para Championships

WATER POLO

8 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Men's Prelim, Kazakhstan vs. U.S., at Fukuoka, Japan

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2023 ACC championship, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Global Jam Fives, Gold Medal Game, at Toronto

WRESTLING

7 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2023 ACC championships

YOUTH BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Junior NBA Girls Showcase Game, at Las Vegas

2 p.m.; NBA TV, Junior NBA Boys Showcase Game