Sports TV listings for Sunday July 17

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Qualifying, at Morrison, Colo. (taped)

1 p.m.; WDBJ, FIA Formula E World Championship, New York City ePrix

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Ambetter 301, at Loudon, N.H. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

3 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indy Toronto

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 5, 3-Headed Monsters vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. 3's Company, at Dallas

8 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 32, at New York

BOWLING

1:30 pm.; Fox Sports 1, PBA All-Star Clash (taped)

CYCLING

7:15 a.m.: Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 15, Rodez to Carcassonne, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 15

DISC SPORTS

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Chicago at Minnesota (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite, at St. Lawrence River

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Redcrest Championship (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; USA Network, PGA Tour, British Open, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

7 a.m.; WSLS, British Open, Final Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central" Live From the Open"

4 p.m.; WSET, State Open of Virginia, Final Round, at Midlothian

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, British Open highlights

6 p.m.; PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Final Round, at Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Kansas City at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Network, Major League Draft, at Los Angeles (pre-draft show at 6 p.m. on MLB Network)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Futures Game, at Los Angeles (taped)

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Loket, Czech Republic

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

12:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM World Superbike Championship, at Leicestershire, England (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Championship, Portland vs. New York

4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Milwaukee vs. Toronto

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Phoenix vs. Indiana

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Washington vs. Golden State

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, Denver vs. Utah

SKATEBOARDING

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Street League, Men's Final and Women's Recap, at Jacksonville, Fla.

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, at Sheffield, England

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Orlando at Atlanta

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, America Cup, First Round, Chile vs. Bolivia, at Cali, Colombia

5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Cincinnati at Columbus

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, America Cup, First Round, Ecuador at Colombia

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

6 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC rowing championships

8 a.m.; ACC Network, April 30 Virginia Tech-UVa baseball game

11 a.m.; ACC Network, March 10 UVa-North Carolina men's lacrosse game

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Oct. 9 UVa-Louisville football game

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Feb. 7 UVa-Duke men's basketball game

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 5 Louisville-UVa ACC field hockey semifinal

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 5 UVa-Clemson ACC women's soccer semifinal

10 p.m.; ACC Network, April 29 Syracuse-UVa ACC women's lacrosse quarterfinal

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Midnight; ACC Network, March 11 North Carolina-Virginia Tech ACC men's basketball semifinal

2 a.m. (Monday); ACC Network, April 16 spring football game

4 a.m. (Monday); ACC Network, Feb. 4 Duke-Virginia Tech wrestling match

5:30 a.m. (Monday); ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of finals in Newport, Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

4:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.; CNBC, World Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

2 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships

8 p.m.; CNBC, World Championships

10 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Connecticut

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Seattle

WORLD GAMES

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Day 10 highlights