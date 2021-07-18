 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday July 18
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Pirelli British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at Loudon, N.H. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

CYCLING

10:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées)

2 p.m.; WSLS, Tour de France, Final Stage (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Denver (taped)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, at Denver

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite, at St. Lawrence River

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Redcrest Championship, at Lake Eufaula (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, British Open, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Sandwich, England

7 a.m.; WSLS, British Open, Final Round

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "A Celebration of PGA Professionals"

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Open"

4 p.m.; WSET, State Open of Virginia, Final Round, at Midlothian (same-day tape)

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Final Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

4 p.m.; WSLS, British Open highlights (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

LACROSSE 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, at San Jose, Calif.

9:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Skills Competition

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, MASN, San Diego at Washington

2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Arizona 

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Boston at N.Y. Yankees, StatCast telecast

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, Bucketneers (ETSU) vs. War Ready (Auburn), at Charleston, W. Va.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, HBCUnited vs. Armored Athlete, at Charleston, W. Va.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 2, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Second Round, Aftershocks (Wichita St.) vs. Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton), at Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.; ESPN3, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, Founding Fathers (JMU) vs. Sideline Cancer, at Charleston, W.Va.

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Exhibition, Spain vs. U.S., at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

Noon; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Oss, Netherlands (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Oss, Netherlands (same-day tape)

RUGBY

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Rugby ATL at New England

SAILING

9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

SOCCER 

2 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Minnesota 

5 p.m.; WFXR, CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. vs. Canada, at Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Haiti, AT Frisco, Texas

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. El Salvador, at Dallas

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, at Frisco, Texas

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; ESPN2, American Track League meet, at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Exhibition, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Las Vegas

1:30 a.m. (Monday); NBA TV, Exhibition, U.S. vs. Nigeria (delayed tape)

X GAMES

1 p.m.; WSET, X Games, BMX, Skateboard and Moto X

