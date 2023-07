AUTO RACING

8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, 24 Hours of Spa, Finish, at Spa, Belgium

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix

11:35 a.m.: Peacock, INDY NXT Race

2 p.m.; USA Network, IndyCar Series, Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

5:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Grant Park 220, at Chicago (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwoods League, Kokomo at Traverse City

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League, Kentucky vs. Virginia, at Detroit

CYCLING

6:05 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 2, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sebastien, Spain

2 a.m. (Monday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 2 (delayed tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, British Masters, Final Round

Noon; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, at Stevens Point, Wis.

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Cadiz, Spain (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit

2 p.m.; WDBJ, John Shippen Invitational (taped)

2 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Selection Show for Pitchers and Reserves

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (alternate telecast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez)

MISCELLANEOUS

6 a.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech wrestling on Jan. 20

8 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke women's lacrosse on April 1

10 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Florida State baseball on April 21

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville in ACC softball quarterfinal

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville in ACC women's basketball championship game

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State in Elite Eight women's basketball game

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech football game on Sept. 10, 2022

10 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech men's basketball game on Feb. 4

Midnight; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina women's soccer on Sept. 17, 2022

2 a.m. (Monday); ACC Network, Florida State at Virginia baseball game from March

5 a.m. (Monday): ACC Network, St. Joseph's at Virginia field hockey on Sept. 18, 2022

MOTORCYCLES

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Lombok, Indonesia

Noon; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Pro Motocross, RedBud National, at Buchanan, Mich. (taped)

NBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports Special: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days"

RUGBY

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER

4 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Atlanta

7 p.m.; WFXR, CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, at Charlotte, N.C. (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, at Santa Clara, Calif.

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Honduras vs. Haiti, at Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Qatar, at Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.; WSET, World Games Wrap-Up Show, at Berlin (taped)

SWIMMING

Noon; WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Indianapolis (taped)

2 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. National Championships (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon; CNBC, Diamond League, BAUHAUS-Galan, at Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Seattle