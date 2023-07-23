AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix

111 a.m.; ESPN, "Stewart" (Jackie Stewart documentary)

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Kent, Wash. (taped)

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Hy-Vee 250, Race 2, at Newton, Iowa (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 400, at Long Pond, Pa. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Northwest Nationals

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 5, Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, at Miami

3 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Third Round, at Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Third Round, Team Arkansas vs. AfterShocks (Wichita St. alumni)

6 p.m.; MASN, Big 3, Week 5

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

6:05 a.m.: Peacock, Women, Tour de France, Stage 1, Clermont-Ferrand, France

8 a.m.; CNBC, Women, Tour de France, Stage 1

10:10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Tour de France, Final Stage, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysees

5 p.m.; WSLS, Men, Tour de France, Final Stage (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.; USA Network, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, continuation of coverage of British Open, Final Round

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, La Sella Open, Final Round, at Alicante, Spain

7 a.m.; WSLS, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, Final Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Open"

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.; Peacock, San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y. (preview show at noon)

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, San Francisco at Washington

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Boston (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Mets at Boston (alternate telecast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez)

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, Final, at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped)

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

Noon; USA Network, AMA Pro Motocross, Washougal National (taped)

NFL

1 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: The Madden '24 Ratings"

PICKLEBALL

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pickle4 Ballpark Series, at San Francisco (taped Saturday)

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Premier Sevens, Eastern Conference Finals, at Pittsburgh

SAILING

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Oracle Grand Prix, at Los Angeles (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, France vs. Jamaica, at Sydney

6 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Friendly, Leicester vs. Tottenham, at Bangkok

8 a.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Youth Soccer Under-19 Boys Finals, at Orlando, Fla.

10 a.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Youth Soccer Under-19 Girls Finals

4 p.m.; Peacock, Men, Friendly, Fulham vs. Brentford, at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; Peacock, Men, Friendly, Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Atlas at New York City FC

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Puebla at Minnesota United

10 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Friendly, AC Milan vs. Real Madrid, at Los Angeles

2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Italy vs. Argentina, at Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Germany vs. Morocco, at Melbourne, Australia

SWIMMING

7 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 1 Finals, at Fukuoka, Japan

9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 2 Prelims

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest, Palermo and Hamburg

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at London

2 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League (same-day tape)

WNBA

1 p.m.; WDBJ; Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech vs. Louisville in 2023 ACC championship

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno

X GAMES

1 p.m.; WSET, Women's Skateboard Park, Dave Mirra Best Trick, Men's Skateboard Street, Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick, at Ventura, Calif.