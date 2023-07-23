AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix
111 a.m.; ESPN, "Stewart" (Jackie Stewart documentary)
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Kent, Wash. (taped)
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Hy-Vee 250, Race 2, at Newton, Iowa (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 400, at Long Pond, Pa. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Northwest Nationals
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 5, Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, at Miami
3 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Third Round, at Wichita, Kan.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Third Round, Team Arkansas vs. AfterShocks (Wichita St. alumni)
6 p.m.; MASN, Big 3, Week 5
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Calgary
CYCLING
6:05 a.m.: Peacock, Women, Tour de France, Stage 1, Clermont-Ferrand, France
8 a.m.; CNBC, Women, Tour de France, Stage 1
10:10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Tour de France, Final Stage, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysees
5 p.m.; WSLS, Men, Tour de France, Final Stage (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.; USA Network, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, continuation of coverage of British Open, Final Round
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, La Sella Open, Final Round, at Alicante, Spain
7 a.m.; WSLS, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, Final Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Open"
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.; Peacock, San Diego at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y. (preview show at noon)
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, San Francisco at Washington
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Boston (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Mets at Boston (alternate telecast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez)
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, Final, at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped)
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Lommel, Belgium
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP
Noon; USA Network, AMA Pro Motocross, Washougal National (taped)
NFL
1 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: The Madden '24 Ratings"
PICKLEBALL
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pickle4 Ballpark Series, at San Francisco (taped Saturday)
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Premier Sevens, Eastern Conference Finals, at Pittsburgh
SAILING
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Oracle Grand Prix, at Los Angeles (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, France vs. Jamaica, at Sydney
6 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Friendly, Leicester vs. Tottenham, at Bangkok
8 a.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Youth Soccer Under-19 Boys Finals, at Orlando, Fla.
10 a.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Youth Soccer Under-19 Girls Finals
4 p.m.; Peacock, Men, Friendly, Fulham vs. Brentford, at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; Peacock, Men, Friendly, Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Atlas at New York City FC
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Puebla at Minnesota United
10 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Friendly, AC Milan vs. Real Madrid, at Los Angeles
2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Italy vs. Argentina, at Auckland, New Zealand
4:30 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Germany vs. Morocco, at Melbourne, Australia
SWIMMING
7 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 1 Finals, at Fukuoka, Japan
9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 2 Prelims
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest, Palermo and Hamburg
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at London
2 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League (same-day tape)
WNBA
1 p.m.; WDBJ; Phoenix at Washington
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech vs. Louisville in 2023 ACC championship
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno
X GAMES
1 p.m.; WSET, Women's Skateboard Park, Dave Mirra Best Trick, Men's Skateboard Street, Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick, at Ventura, Calif.