Sports TV listings for Sunday July 24

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, French Grand Prix, at Le Castellet, France

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif. (taped)

3 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, at Newton, Iowa

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, at Long Pond, Pa. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Sonoma Nationals

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (same-day tape)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 6, Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, at Dallas

1 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Round of 64, Athletics Miami vs. TMT, at Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Round of 64, Virginia Dream (including ex-Radford players Ed Polite Jr. and Devin Cooper) vs. Best Virginia (WVU alumni), at Charleston, W.Va.

CYCLING

7:20 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Elysees, France

10 a.m.; USA Network, Men's Tour de France, Stage 21, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Elysees, France

3 p.m.; CNBC, Women's Tour de France, Stage 1 (same-day tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.; WSET, Summer X Games, at Southern California

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.; CNBC, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions, Tour, Senior British Open, Final Round, at Auchterarder, Scotland

Noon; WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round

4 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Classic, Final Round, at Liverpool, United Kingdom (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game, at Kokomo, Ind.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, races at Saratoga

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, races at Saratoga

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers, at Fairfield, Conn.

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Waterdogs

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MLB Network, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y.

Noon; Peacock, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at N.Y. Mets

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

SOCCER

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, America Cup, Fifth-Place Match, Chile vs. Venezuela, at Armenia, Colombia

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Swiss Open Gstaad, continuation of coverage of Final

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tur, Hamburg European Open, Final

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Atlanta Open, Women's Exhibition

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Umag, Kitzbuhel, Prague and Warsaw

TRACK AND FIELD

9:15 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, 35km race walk, at Eugene, Ore.

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, men's decathlon

8 p.m.; CNBC, World Championships

9 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships

WNBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Indiana

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Seattle