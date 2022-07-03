Sports TV listings for Sunday July 3

AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Towcester, England
10:30 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, at Lexington, Ohio
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy 200, at Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Chevrolet Grand Prix, at Ontario, Canada
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Kwik Trip 250, at Elkhart, Wis. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
CORNHOLE
3 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Final Chase
CYCLING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 3, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark
8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 3
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Final Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round, at Silvis, Ill.
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Kansas City at Detroit (special telecast with no announcers)
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Philadelphia (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, St. Louis at Philadelphia (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon; WSET, ESPYs Nominations Special
NBA
5 p.m.; NBA TV, California Classic Summer League, Miami vs. Sacramento, at San Francisco
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, California Classic Summer League, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"
RUGBY
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Collegiate Rugby Shield, at Herriman, Utah (taped)
SAILING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, U.S. Sail GP, Chicago Finals (taped)
SOCCER
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Forge
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Final, U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Louisville vs. Orlando, at Daytona International Speedway
SKATEBOARDING
1 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifying, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Women's Final
3 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifying, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Men's Final
TENNIS
7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Round of 16
1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Round of 16
USFL
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, USFL Championship, Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, at Canton, Ohio (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
WNBA
1 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Connecticut
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Atlanta
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Los Angeles