 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group

Sports TV listings for Sunday July 3

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Towcester, England

10:30 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, at Lexington, Ohio

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy 200, at Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Chevrolet Grand Prix, at Ontario, Canada

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Kwik Trip 250, at Elkhart, Wis. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

CORNHOLE

3 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Final Chase

CYCLING

7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 3, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 3

GOLF

People are also reading…

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Final Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round, at Silvis, Ill.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Kansas City at Detroit (special telecast with no announcers)

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Philadelphia (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, St. Louis at Philadelphia (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon; WSET, ESPYs Nominations Special

NBA

5 p.m.; NBA TV, California Classic Summer League, Miami vs. Sacramento, at San Francisco

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, California Classic Summer League, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

RUGBY

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Collegiate Rugby Shield, at Herriman, Utah (taped)

SAILING

1 p.m.; WDBJ, U.S. Sail GP, Chicago Finals (taped)

SOCCER

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Forge

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Final, U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Louisville vs. Orlando, at Daytona International Speedway

SKATEBOARDING

1 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifying, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Women's Final

3 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifying, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Men's Final

TENNIS

7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Round of 16

1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Round of 16

USFL

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, USFL Championship, Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, at Canton, Ohio (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

WNBA 

1 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Connecticut

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Atlanta

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Los Angeles

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert