AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Qualifying (taped)

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out 400, at Richmond (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Sonoma Nationals

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 6, Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, at Boston

3 p.m.; MASN2, Big 3, Week 6

4 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Quarterfinal, at Wheeling, W.Va.

BOXING

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Pressure: Xander Zayas and Bruce Carrington"

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Semifinal, at Rock Hill, S.C.

CYCLING

9:20 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour De France, Final Stage, Individual Time Trial

Noon; CNBC, Women's Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage (same-day tape)

DISC

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League Playoffs, First Round, Los Angeles at Colorado (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, at New Baltimore, Mich.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.; CNBC, Champions Tour, British Senior Open, Final Round

Noon; WSLS, Champions Tour, British Senior Open, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

3 p.m.; WSET, Men, Premier Lacrosse League, Waterdogs vs. Archers, at Dallas

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Colson vs. Team Read, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.; Peacock, L.A. Angels at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Hyvinkaa, Finland

3 p.m.; CNBC, FIM Superbike World Championship, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Hyvinkaa, Finland (same-day tape)

PICKLEBALL

Noon; ESPN, PPA Tour, Seattle Open

RODEO

Noon; WDJ, PBR Teams Series, at Cheyenne, Wyo. (taped)

SOCCER

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, continuation of coverage of Germany vs. Colombia, at Sydney

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Club Friendly, Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid, at Seoul, South Korea

Noon; USA Network, Men, Club Friendly, Aston Villa vs. Brentford, at Landover, Md.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men, Club Friendly, Chelsea vs. Fulham, at Landover, Md. (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, Club Friendly, Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Monterrey at Seattle

3 a.m. (Monday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Japan Vs. Spain, at Wellington, New Zealand (pregame show at 2 a.m.)

3 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Zambia, at Hamilton, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, at Rosemont, Ill.

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch High School Futures All-American Game, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)

SWIMMING

6:45 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 8 Finals, at Fukuoka, Japan

5 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, Highlights Show

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Warsaw and Hamburg

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, finals in Umag and Atlanta

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

WNBA

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Connecticut

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Atlanta

4 p.m.; ESPN, New York at Los Angeles

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Las Vegas

YOUTH BASEBALL

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game, at Atlanta