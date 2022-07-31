 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday July 31

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix

9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix

1 p.m.; CNBC, Nitro Rallycross at Strangnas, Sweden (taped)

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Kent, Wash. (taped)

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, at Indianapolis (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Northwest Nationals

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 24 Hours of Spa (same-day tape)

BASEBALL

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game

CORNHOLE

4 p.m.; ESPN2, USA Cornhole National Championships

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; WSET, X Games highlights, Parts 1-4

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, Final Round, at Southport, England

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit

2 p.m.; WDBJ, John Shippen National Golf Invitational, at Detroit (taped)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Classic, Men's Competition, at Salt Lake City

HOCKEY

5 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U.S. vs. Germany, at Red Deer, Canada

9 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Switzerland

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Detroit at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Boston 

1:30 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

MOTORCYCLES

Noon; CNBC, FIM World Superbike, at Most, Czechia

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica SuperBike, Day 1, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped)

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica King of the Baggers (taped)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 (same-day tape)

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, WCRA Tour, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo (taped)

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, at Cheyenne, Wyo. (taped)

SAILING

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Women, UEFA Championship, Final, England vs. Germany, at London

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Aberdeen at Celtic

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Orlando at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Tijuana Xolos (taped)

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Club Friendly, Tottenham vs. Roma, at Haifa, Israel (taped)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, at Rosemont, Ill.

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio

SWIMMING

Noon; WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, finals in Prague Open and Poland Open

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Croatia Open, Final

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, Final

WNBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at New York

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Seattle at Washington

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Indiana

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Los Angeles

Tags

