Sports TV listings for Sunday July 31

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix
9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix
1 p.m.; CNBC, Nitro Rallycross at Strangnas, Sweden (taped)
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Kent, Wash. (taped)
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, at Indianapolis (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
4 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Northwest Nationals
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 24 Hours of Spa (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game
CORNHOLE
4 p.m.; ESPN2, USA Cornhole National Championships
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; WSET, X Games highlights, Parts 1-4
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, Final Round, at Southport, England
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit
2 p.m.; WDBJ, John Shippen National Golf Invitational, at Detroit (taped)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Classic, Men's Competition, at Salt Lake City
HOCKEY
5 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U.S. vs. Germany, at Red Deer, Canada
9 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Switzerland
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Detroit at Toronto
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Boston
1:30 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cincinnati
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
MOTORCYCLES
Noon; CNBC, FIM World Superbike, at Most, Czechia
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica SuperBike, Day 1, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped)
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica King of the Baggers (taped)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 (same-day tape)
RODEO
Noon; WDBJ, WCRA Tour, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo (taped)
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, at Cheyenne, Wyo. (taped)
SAILING
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (same-day tape)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Women, UEFA Championship, Final, England vs. Germany, at London
11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Aberdeen at Celtic
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Orlando at D.C.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Tijuana Xolos (taped)
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Club Friendly, Tottenham vs. Roma, at Haifa, Israel (taped)
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, at Rosemont, Ill.
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio
SWIMMING
Noon; WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, finals in Prague Open and Poland Open
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Croatia Open, Final
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, Final
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Connecticut
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at New York
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Seattle at Washington
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Indiana
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Los Angeles