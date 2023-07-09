AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.; Peacock, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 2
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix
Noon; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, Chevrolet Grand Prix, at Bowmanville, Ontario
7 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Hampton, Ga. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 3, Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, Big 3, Week 3
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, AVP Hermosa Beach Pro Series, at Virginia Beach
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Montreal at B.C.
CYCLING
7:05 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 9, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France
2 a.m. (Monday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 9 (delayed tape)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Final Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League: Final Round, at Hertfordshire, England (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round, at Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Final Round
3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Peach Jam U-15 Championship, at North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Peach Jam U-16 Championship
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Peach Jam U-17 Championship
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Peach Jam Eighth Grade Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Chaos, at Minneapolis
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.; Peacock, Texas at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Houston (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.; MLB Network, Major League Draft Preview
7 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Network, Major League Draft
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Futures Game (taped)
NBA
3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Toronto vs. Cleveland
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte
5:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New York vs. Brooklyn
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Houston
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Boston vs. Washington
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, San Antonio vs. Portland
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Denver
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, New Orleans vs. Golden State
SOCCER
4 p.m.; TNT, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Wales, at San Jose, Calif.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Quarterfinal, Guatemala vs. Jamaica, at Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Forge at York
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Round of 16, at London
1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Round of 16
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris
9 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.
3 a.m. (Monday); Peacock, World Para Championships
WNBA
3 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Connecticut