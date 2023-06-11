AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)
People are also reading…
3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits: Who I Am," documentary about gay Hampton player Byron Perkins
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Georgia vs. Chicagoland, at Portland, Ore.
CYCLING
7 a.m.; CNBC, Criterium du Dauphine Stage 8, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, at Akersberga, Sweden
8 a.m.; ESPN, "SC Featured: Awaken," Marty Smith feature debuting during "SportsCenter" on former PGA Tour player Morgan Hoffmann's battle with muscular dystrophy
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Galloway, N.J.
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Classic, Final Round
3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greenville, S.C.
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.; Peacock, Arizona at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
MISCELLANEOUS
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "World's Strongest Man," at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped)
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Teutschenthal, Germany
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Pro Motocross, at Lakewood, Colo. (delayed tape)
NBA
2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Finals Game 5 Media Day, at Denver
OLYMPICS
5 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
SOCCER
1 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Final, Uruguay vs. Italy, at La Plata, Argentina
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Third-Place Match, Israel vs. South Korea (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at Orlando
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Women's Doubles Final
9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Men's Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
USFL
1 p.m.; Peacock, Birmingham vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.; WSLS, continuation of Birmingham vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, at Canton, Ohio
WNBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at New York
3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Seattle
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Indiana