AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (taped)

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)

3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary)

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits: Who I Am," documentary about gay Hampton player Byron Perkins

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Georgia vs. Chicagoland, at Portland, Ore.

CYCLING

7 a.m.; CNBC, Criterium du Dauphine Stage 8, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, at Akersberga, Sweden

8 a.m.; ESPN, "SC Featured: Awaken," Marty Smith feature debuting during "SportsCenter" on former PGA Tour player Morgan Hoffmann's battle with muscular dystrophy

1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Galloway, N.J.

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Classic, Final Round

3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greenville, S.C.

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.; Peacock, Arizona at Detroit

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

MISCELLANEOUS

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "World's Strongest Man," at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped)

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Pro Motocross, at Lakewood, Colo. (delayed tape)

NBA

2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Finals Game 5 Media Day, at Denver

OLYMPICS

5 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"

SOCCER

1 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Final, Uruguay vs. Italy, at La Plata, Argentina

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Third-Place Match, Israel vs. South Korea (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at Orlando

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Women's Doubles Final

9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Men's Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch

USFL

1 p.m.; Peacock, Birmingham vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.; WSLS, continuation of Birmingham vs. Houston, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, at Canton, Ohio

WNBA

1 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at New York

3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Seattle

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Indiana