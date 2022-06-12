Sports TV listings for Sunday June 12

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
10:30 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights race
1 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix, at Elhart Lake, Wis. (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
BOWLING
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, BVL Classic, at Rockville Centre, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional
1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional
4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oregon St. vs. Auburn
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, at Halmstad, Sweden
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Galloway, N.J.
1 p.m.; WDBJ, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round, at Toronto
2 p.m.; Peacock, Women, Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, Final Round, at Ardmore, Pa.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, Final Round
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greer, S.C. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5:30 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Oakland at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington
2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Teutschenthal, Germany
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Teutschenthal, Germany
1 p.m.; CNBC, FIM Superbike, World Championship, Round 4, at Emilia-Romagna, Italy (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston and Golden State press conferences
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, San Clemente Finals
RUGBY
11 a.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Semifinal, Northampton at Leicester (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Seattle
2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Cyprus at Northern Ireland
Noon; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Sweden at Norway
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic at Spain
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, New England at Sporting K.C.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
1 p.m.; WSET, U.S. Games, highlights show, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; WSLS, NYC Grand Prix, at New York
USFL
4 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, at Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Phoenix at Washington