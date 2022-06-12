 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 12

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

10:30 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights race

1 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix, at Elhart Lake, Wis. (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at  2 p.m.)

BOWLING

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, BVL Classic, at Rockville Centre, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oregon St. vs. Auburn

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.; CNBC, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, at Halmstad, Sweden

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Galloway, N.J.

1 p.m.; WDBJ, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round, at Toronto

2 p.m.; Peacock, Women, Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, Final Round, at Ardmore, Pa.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, Final Round

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greer, S.C. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5:30 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Oakland at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Teutschenthal, Germany

1 p.m.; CNBC, FIM Superbike, World Championship, Round 4, at Emilia-Romagna, Italy (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston and Golden State press conferences

PICKLEBALL

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, San Clemente Finals

RUGBY

11 a.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Semifinal, Northampton at Leicester (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Seattle

2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Cyprus at Northern Ireland

Noon; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Sweden at Norway

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic at Spain

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, New England at Sporting K.C.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.; WSET, U.S. Games, highlights show, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; WSLS, NYC Grand Prix, at New York

USFL

4 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, at Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Phoenix at Washington

