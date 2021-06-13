 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 13
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Qualifying

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (pre-race show at noon)

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, TC America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pirellli GT4 America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, at Columbia, S.C.

Noon or 3 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Tennessee vs. LSU

4 p.m. or 7 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, LSU at Tennessee (if necessary)

6 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, N.C. State at Arkansas

6 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Miss. State vs. Notre Dame

9 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Texas vs. South Florida

9 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Mississippi at Arizona (if necessary)

DIVING

7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Men's Springboard Final, at Indianapolis

9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Platform Final, at Indianapolis

DOGS

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (preshow at 7 p.m.)

DRAG RACING

12 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA New England Nationals, Qualifying, at Epping, N.H. (taped)

1:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA New England Nationals

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Classic, at Lake Ray Roberts

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour/Ladies European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Event, Final Round, at Vallda, Sweden

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship, Final Round, at Ridgeland, S.C.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greer, S.C.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Mediheal Championship, Final Round, at Daly City, Calif.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse Leageu, Chrome vs. Waterdogs, at Kennesaw, Ga.

3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Archers

MAJOR  LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

1 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington

1 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at L.A. Dodgers 

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

MOTORCYCLES

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Orlyonok, Russia

8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Orlyonok, Russia

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica SuperBike, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Superbike, Made in Italy Emilia Romagna, at Rimini, Italy (same-day tape)

NBA 

3 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, game 4, Brooklyn at Milwaukee

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, Phoenix at Denver

NHL 

3 p.m.; WSLS, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, N.Y, Islanders at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at New England

SAILING

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Sail GP (taped)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, England vs. Croatia, at London

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Austria vs. North Macedonia, at Bucharest, Romania

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Netherlands vs. Ukraine, at Amsterdam

5 p.m.; WFXR, Copa América, Brazil vs. Venezuela, at Brasília, Brazil (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America, Colombia vs. Ecuador, at Cuiaba, Brazil

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Jamaica, at Houston

SWIMMING

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of women's doubles championship

9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, men's singles final

10:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Viking Open, at Nottingham, England (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

WNBA 

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Atlanta

