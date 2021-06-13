Sports TV listings for Sunday June 13

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Qualifying
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (pre-race show at noon)
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, TC America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pirellli GT4 America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, at Columbia, S.C.
Noon or 3 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Tennessee vs. LSU
4 p.m. or 7 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, LSU at Tennessee (if necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, N.C. State at Arkansas
6 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Miss. State vs. Notre Dame
9 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Texas vs. South Florida
9 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3, Mississippi at Arizona (if necessary)
DIVING
7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Men's Springboard Final, at Indianapolis
9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Platform Final, at Indianapolis
DOGS
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (preshow at 7 p.m.)
DRAG RACING
12 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA New England Nationals, Qualifying, at Epping, N.H. (taped)
1:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA New England Nationals
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Classic, at Lake Ray Roberts
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour/Ladies European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Event, Final Round, at Vallda, Sweden
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship, Final Round, at Ridgeland, S.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, at Greer, S.C.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Mediheal Championship, Final Round, at Daly City, Calif.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse Leageu, Chrome vs. Waterdogs, at Kennesaw, Ga.
3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Archers
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia
1 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington
1 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
MOTORCYCLES
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Orlyonok, Russia
8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Orlyonok, Russia
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica SuperBike, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Superbike, Made in Italy Emilia Romagna, at Rimini, Italy (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, game 4, Brooklyn at Milwaukee
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, Phoenix at Denver
NHL
3 p.m.; WSLS, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, N.Y, Islanders at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at New England
SAILING
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Sail GP (taped)
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, England vs. Croatia, at London
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Austria vs. North Macedonia, at Bucharest, Romania
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Netherlands vs. Ukraine, at Amsterdam
5 p.m.; WFXR, Copa América, Brazil vs. Venezuela, at Brasília, Brazil (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America, Colombia vs. Ecuador, at Cuiaba, Brazil
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Jamaica, at Houston
SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of women's doubles championship
9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, men's singles final
10:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Viking Open, at Nottingham, England (same-day tape)