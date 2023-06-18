AUTO RACING
11 a.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT race
12:30 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix pre-show
1:30 p.m.; USA Network, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
1:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, alternate telecast with Will Arnett and Daniel Ricciardo
2 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, traditional telecast
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, TCU vs. Virginia, at Omaha, Neb., traditional telecast
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College World Series, TCU vs. Virginia, UmpCam telecast
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College World Series, TCU vs. Virginia, Spanish language telecast
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Florida vs. Oral Roberts
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open."
Noon; Peacock, U.S. Open, Final Round, at Los Angeles
1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Final Round
2 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Belmont, Mich.
10 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.; Peacock, Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, German Grand Prix (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Pro Motocross, High Point National, at Mount Morris, Pa. (taped)
NFL
11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "Panthers Huddle: Minicamp"
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Major League Pickleball, Semifinal, at San Clemente, Calif.
7:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Major League Pickleball, Final
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Houston at New England
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, UEFA Nations League, Final, Croatia vs. Spain, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, N.J./N.Y. at Louisville
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Kansas City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, at Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Leach vs. Team Taylor
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of finals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
USFL
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA
Noon; WDBJ, Phoenix at New York
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Indiana
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Las Vegas