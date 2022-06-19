 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 19

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at Canterbury, United Kingdom

11:30 a.m.; CNBC, Nitro Rallycross (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, at Montreal (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, at Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Texas vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, at Omaha, Neb.

DOGS

12:30 p.m.; WFXR, Masters Agility Championship at Westminster (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

9 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Final Round, at Brookline, Mass.

10 a.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, Final Round

Noon; WSLS, U.S. Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Final Round, at Belmont, Mich.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Philadelphia at Washington

1:30 p.m; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at Houston

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon; WFXR, "Fox Sports Voices"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, German Grand Prix, at Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (same-day tape)

RODEO

2 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured: Omitted — The Black Cowboy"

RUGBY

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Eastern Conference Final, New York at New England

SAILING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, United States Grand Prix, Day 2, at Chicago

SOCCER

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Miami at Atlanta

4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, San Diego at N.J./N.Y. Gotham 

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Edmonton

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, K.C. at Nashville 

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, at San Diego

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, at San Diego

SWIMMING

Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham and early rounds in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg

USFL

Noon; USA Network, Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, at Birmingham, Ala.

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Houston, at Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

Noon; ESPN, Seattle at New York

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Connecticut at Washington

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Las Vegas

