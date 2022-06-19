Sports TV listings for Sunday June 19

AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at Canterbury, United Kingdom
11:30 a.m.; CNBC, Nitro Rallycross (same-day tape)
2 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, at Montreal (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, at Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Texas vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, at Omaha, Neb.
DOGS
12:30 p.m.; WFXR, Masters Agility Championship at Westminster (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
9 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Final Round, at Brookline, Mass.
10 a.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, Final Round
Noon; WSLS, U.S. Open, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Final Round, at Belmont, Mich.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Philadelphia at Washington
1:30 p.m; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at Houston
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon; WFXR, "Fox Sports Voices"
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, German Grand Prix, at Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (same-day tape)
RODEO
2 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured: Omitted — The Black Cowboy"
RUGBY
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Eastern Conference Final, New York at New England
SAILING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, United States Grand Prix, Day 2, at Chicago
SOCCER
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Miami at Atlanta
4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, San Diego at N.J./N.Y. Gotham
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Edmonton
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, K.C. at Nashville
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, at San Diego
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, at San Diego
SWIMMING
Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham and early rounds in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg
USFL
Noon; USA Network, Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, at Birmingham, Ala.
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Houston, at Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
Noon; ESPN, Seattle at New York
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Connecticut at Washington
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Las Vegas