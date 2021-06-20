 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 20
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 20

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, French Grand Prix

9:40 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Europe Sprint Cup, at Zandvoort, Netherlands (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400 (pre-race show at 2:45 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E Championship, Round 9, at Puebla, Mexico

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King Of The Lanes 4, at Portland, Maine

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King Of The Lanes 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Mississippi St. vs. Texas

GOLF

8 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Final Round, at La Jolla, Calif.

Noon; WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Final Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Grand Rapids, Mich.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at San Diego 

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Atlanta

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"

MOTORCYCLES

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Germany (same-day tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference finals, Game 1, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Atlanta at Philadelphia

NHL 

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 4, Vegas at Montreal

RUGBY

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at San Diego

1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership semifinal, Sale at Exeter (delayed tap)

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Wales, at Rome

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Turkey, at Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Atlanta

4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Kansas City at Portland

5 p.m.; WFXR, Copa America, Venezuela vs. Ecuador, at Rio de Janeiro (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru, at Goiania, Brazil

SURFING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Surf League Championship Tour, Surf Ranch Pro, at Lemoore, Calif.

SWIMMING

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin, Mallorca and Bad Homburg

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

4 p.m.; ESPN, New York at Los Angeles

