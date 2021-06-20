Sports TV listings for Sunday June 20

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, French Grand Prix
9:40 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2
11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Europe Sprint Cup, at Zandvoort, Netherlands (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400 (pre-race show at 2:45 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E Championship, Round 9, at Puebla, Mexico
BOWLING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King Of The Lanes 4, at Portland, Maine
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King Of The Lanes 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Mississippi St. vs. Texas
GOLF
8 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Final Round, at La Jolla, Calif.
Noon; WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Final Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, at Grand Rapids, Mich.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; TBS, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at San Diego
7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Atlanta
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need To Talk"
MOTORCYCLES
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Germany (same-day tape)
NBA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference finals, Game 1, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 4, Vegas at Montreal
RUGBY
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at San Diego
1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership semifinal, Sale at Exeter (delayed tap)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Wales, at Rome
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Turkey, at Baku, Azerbaijan
2 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Atlanta
4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Kansas City at Portland
5 p.m.; WFXR, Copa America, Venezuela vs. Ecuador, at Rio de Janeiro (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru, at Goiania, Brazil
SURFING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Surf League Championship Tour, Surf Ranch Pro, at Lemoore, Calif.
SWIMMING
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin, Mallorca and Bad Homburg
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Eugene, Ore.
WNBA
4 p.m.; ESPN, New York at Los Angeles