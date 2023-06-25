AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.; Peacock, IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
4 p.m.; WFXR, Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, at Norwalk, Ohio
7 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, at Nashville, Tenn.
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 1, Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, at Chicago (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 1 Stepladder Finals, at Arlington, Wash.
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 2 Stepladder Finals
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Golden Spikes Award Show
3 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series Finals, Game 2, Florida vs. LSU, at Omaha, Neb. (traditional telecast)
3 p.m.; ESPNU, College World Series Finals, Game 2, Florida vs. LSU, Game 2 (Ump Camera telecast)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, Final Round, at Munich
11 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, at Springfield, N.J.
Noon; Peacock, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round, at Cromwell, Conn.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, at Endicott, N.Y.
6 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN2, live races
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, at London
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Seattle at Baltimore
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Diego
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at L.A. Dodgers
MOTORCYCLES
8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Sumbawa, Indonesia
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Sumbawa, Indonesia
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Dutch TT, at Assen, Netherlands (same-day tape)
RUGBY
9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Premier Rugby Sevens, Western Conference Kickoff, at Minneapolis (taped)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, D.C. at New York
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, LaLiga Promises U-12 Final, at Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Qatar, at Houston
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Honduras, at Houston
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, at Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Garcia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin, Birmingham and Bad Homburg
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Bad Homburg and Mallorca
USFL
7 p.m.; WFXR, South Division Championship, New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Washington at New York
3 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Los Angeles