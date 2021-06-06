Sports TV listings for Sunday June 6

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Virginia International Raceway
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
BOXING
8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Exhibition, Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul; Light Heavyweights, Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina; Middleweights, Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias; Exhibition, Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, at Miami Gardens, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA regional
Noon; SEC Network, NCAA regional
Noon; ESPN3, ESPNU or SEC Network, NCAA regional, Virginia vs. South Carolina or Old Dominion, at Columbia, S.C.
3 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional
6 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional
10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, La Léchère-Les-Bains to Les Gets, France (delayed tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, European Open, Second Round, at Winsen, Germany
11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Women's Open"
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Final Round, at Dublin, Ohio
1 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, at San Francisco
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: Credentialed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Final Round
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, at Des Moines, Iowa
3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
3:30 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, European Tour, European Open, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Second Session, at Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Second Session
HOCKEY
8 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, U.S. vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Canada vs. Finland
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Waterdogs vs. Cannons, at Foxborough, Mass.
3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Redwoods
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
1 p.m.; MASN2, Cleveland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
MOTORCYCLES
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Catalunya, at Barcelona, Spain (same-day tape)
NBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Atlanta at Philadelphia (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 7, Dallas at L.A. Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division Finals, Game 3, Winnipeg at Montreal
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, West Division Finals, Game 4, Colorado at Vegas
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, WCRA Corpus Christi (taped)
RUGBY
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Old Glory at New England
SAILING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italy Grand Prix (same-day tape)
SOCCER
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Nations League, semifinal, Mexico vs. Costa Rica (taped Friday)
2:50 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA U-21 final, Germany vs. Portugal, at Ljubljana, Slovenia
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Nations League final, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Denver (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, JMU vs. UCLA or Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Alabama vs. Florida State or Oklahoma State
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's College World Series semifinals, JMU vs. UCLA or Oklahoma (If Necessary)
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's College World Series semifinals, Alabama vs. Florida State or Oklahoma State (If Necessary)
SWIMMING
8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, preliminary meet, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of The French Open
8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open
Noon; WSLS, French Open
2 p.m.; Peacock, French Open
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, French Open
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.; ESPN2, American Track League, Music City Track Carnival, at Nashville, Tenn