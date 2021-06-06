 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday June 6
AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Virginia International Raceway

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota Save Mart 350, at Sonoma, Calif. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

BOXING

8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Exhibition, Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul; Light Heavyweights, Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina; Middleweights, Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias; Exhibition, Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, at Miami Gardens, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA regional

Noon; SEC Network, NCAA regional

Noon; ESPN3, ESPNU or SEC Network, NCAA regional, Virginia vs. South Carolina or Old Dominion, at Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

6 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, La Léchère-Les-Bains to Les Gets, France (delayed tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, European Open, Second Round, at Winsen, Germany

11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Women's Open"

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Final Round, at Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, at San Francisco

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: Credentialed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Final Round

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, at Des Moines, Iowa

3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Women's Open, Final Round

3:30 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, European Tour, European Open, Final Round

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Second Session, at Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

7 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Second Session

HOCKEY

8 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, U.S. vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Canada vs. Finland

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Waterdogs vs. Cannons, at Foxborough, Mass.

3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Redwoods

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 

1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

1 p.m.; MASN2, Cleveland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

MOTORCYCLES

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Catalunya, at Barcelona, Spain (same-day tape)

NBA 

1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Atlanta at Philadelphia (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 7, Dallas at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division Finals, Game 3, Winnipeg at Montreal

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, West Division Finals, Game 4, Colorado at Vegas

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, WCRA Corpus Christi (taped)

RUGBY

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Old Glory at New England

SAILING

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italy Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Nations League, semifinal, Mexico vs. Costa Rica (taped Friday)

2:50 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA U-21 final, Germany vs. Portugal, at Ljubljana, Slovenia

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports  Network, CONCACAF Nations League final, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Denver (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, JMU vs. UCLA or Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Alabama vs. Florida State or Oklahoma State

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's College World Series semifinals, JMU vs. UCLA or Oklahoma (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's College World Series semifinals, Alabama vs. Florida State or Oklahoma State (If Necessary)

SWIMMING

8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, preliminary meet, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of The French Open

8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

Noon; WSLS, French Open

2 p.m.; Peacock, French Open

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, French Open

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.; ESPN2, American Track League, Music City Track Carnival, at Nashville, Tenn

