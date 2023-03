AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

3 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Ambetter Health 400, at Hampton, Ga. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at San Bernardino, Calif.

BOWLING

Noon; WFXR, PBA Tour, Tournament of Champions, Finals, at Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Western Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Norfolk State at VMI

3 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Women, NCAA Championship, Wisconsin vs. Ohio St., at Duluth, Minn.

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Men's Tournament Selection Show

GOLF

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Tucson, Ariz.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, Final Round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

Noon; ACC Network, College Men, Dartmouth at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Radford at Clemson

1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, North Carolina at Northwestern

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Houston vs. Miami

11:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NIT Second Round, Liberty at Wisconsin

12:10 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Pittsburgh vs. Xavier, at Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT Second Round, E. Washington at Oklahoma St.

2:40 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Kentucky vs. Kansas St., at Greensboro, N.C.

5:15 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Michigan St. vs. Marquette, at Columbus, Ohio

6:10 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Saint Mary's vs. UConn, at Albany, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness 360"

7:10 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Creighton vs. Baylor, at Denver

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NIT Second Round, UCF at Oregon

7:45 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Fairleigh Dickinson vs. FAU, at Columbus, Ohio

8:40 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Miami vs. Indiana, at Albany, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NIT Second Round, Utah Valley at Colorado

9:40 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, TCU vs. Gonzaga, at Denver

1 a.m. (Monday); CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Wisconsin at Fort Wayne

4:30 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, G-League Ignite at Stockton

MOTORCYCLES

1 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: at, Detroit (taped)

NBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at Milwaukee

NHL

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Minnesota

7 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Tampa Bay

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Union Home Mortgage Invitational, at New Orleans (taped)

SAILING

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped)

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (same-day tape)

SKIING

7 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup Finals, Women's Giant Slalom, at Soldeu, Andorra

3 p.m.; CNBC, World Cup Finals (taped)

SOCCER

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Arsenal

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Roma at Lazio

SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Howard at Norfolk St.

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Florida St.

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Clemson

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Alabama

TENNIS

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, Finals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, South Florida at South Carolina

3 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Georgia at Iowa

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Mississippi St. at Notre Dame

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, South Dakota State at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Arizona at Maryland

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Princeton at Utah

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Michigan at LSU

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Mississippi at Stanford

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Semifinal, at Miami

XFL

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Arlington at San Antonio