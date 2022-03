Sports TV listings for Sunday March 27, 2022

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, at Austin, Texas (pre-race shows at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and at 3 p.m. on WFXR)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Virginia at Wake Forest

1 p.m.; MASN, North Carolina at Miami

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal, Minnesota vs. W. Michigan, at Worcester, Mass.

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Quarterfinal, Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, at Allentown, Pa.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, continuation of coverage of Final Round

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Semifinals, at Austin, Texas

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Final Round, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Finals

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic, Final Round, at Carlsbad, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay (same-day tape)

Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Road to the Final Four"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Miami vs. Kansas,at Chicago

5 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, St. Peter's vs. North Carolina, at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, Ohio St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn St.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Fort Wayne at Maine

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Grand Rapids at Wisconsin

NBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Golden State at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Brooklyn

NHL

2 p.m.; TNT, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders

POLO

10 p.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Polo Association Gold Cup Final, Park Place vs. Pilot, at Wellington, Fla. (same-day tape)

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Kubota Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Albuquerque, N.M. (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ty Murray Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Leicester at Exeter (same-day tape)

SAILING

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, at San Francisco

SOCCER

1 p.m.; WSLS, FA Women's Super League, Everton at Manchester United (same-day tape)

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Orlando at Portland

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Panama, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Boston College

Noon; ACC Network, Louisville at Clemson

1 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Arkansas

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Tennessee at Florida

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan

4 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at North Carolina

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona St. at Arizona

7 p.m.; ESPNU, UCLA at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open

1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Creighton vs. South Carolina, at Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Texas vs. Stanford, at Spokane, Wash.

WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 South Invitational. Washington vs. California, at Tucson, Ariz.

Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 South Invitational, Stanford vs. Utah

1 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 South Invitational, California vs. Oregon

2:15 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 South Invitational, Washington vs. Southern Cal

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.