Sports TV listings for Sunday May 1

AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)
1 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, DuraMAX Drydene 400, at Dover, Delaware (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
3 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Salinas, Calif.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)
BOWLING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Quarterfinals, at Lake Wales, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia
Noon; SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Radford at N.C. State
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Western Carolina at VMI
1 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi at Arkansas
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Purdue
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Utah
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship, Final Round, at Girona, Spain
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexico Open, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Mexico Open, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Final Round, at Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round
HOCKEY
8:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Landshut, Germany
12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Gold Medal Game
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltmore
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Toronto
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Francisco
4:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at San Francisco (joined in progress)
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, traditional telecast
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Syracuse
5:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke
MOTORCYCLES
6 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Spanish Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NBA
1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Milwaukee at Boston (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Golden State at Memphis
RODEO
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, Third Round and Championship Round (same-day tape)
RUGBY
2 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Wasps at London (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Rangers at Celtic
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Fiorentina at AC Milan
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premire League, Leicester at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Inter Milan at Udinese
4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Nashville
6:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Brazil Cup, Third Round, Leg 2, Juazeirense at Palmeiras (taped)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at LAFC
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Boston College
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville
Noon; MASN2, Georgia Tech at Clemson
Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
Noon; ESPN2, Florida at LSU
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Arizona St.
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Mississippi
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Oregon
SWIMMING
Noon; WSLS, USA Swimming International Team Trials, at Greensboro, N.C. (taped)
4 p.m.; CNBC, USA Swimming International Team Trials (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid
8 a.m.; MASN2, WTA Tour, Madrid Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference outdoor championships, final day, at Birmingham, Ala.
USFL
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, at Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.; Peacock, New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, at Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, at South Bend, Ind.
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia vs. Boston College, at South Bend, Ind.