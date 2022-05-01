 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 1

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)

1 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, DuraMAX Drydene 400, at Dover, Delaware (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

3 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Salinas, Calif.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Quarterfinals, at Lake Wales, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

Noon; SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Radford at N.C. State

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Western Carolina at VMI

1 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi at Arkansas

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Purdue

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Irvine at Long Beach St.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Utah

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship, Final Round, at  Girona, Spain

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexico Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Mexico Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Final Round, at Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round

HOCKEY

8:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Landshut, Germany

12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Gold Medal Game

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltmore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Toronto

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

4:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at San Francisco (joined in progress)

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Syracuse

5:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke

MOTORCYCLES

6 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, Spanish Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA 

1 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Milwaukee at Boston (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Golden State at Memphis

RODEO

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, Third Round and Championship Round (same-day tape)

RUGBY 

2 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Wasps at London (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Rangers at Celtic

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Fiorentina at AC Milan

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premire League, Leicester at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham 

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Inter Milan at Udinese

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Nashville

6:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Brazil Cup, Third Round, Leg 2, Juazeirense at Palmeiras (taped)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at LAFC

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Boston College

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville

Noon; MASN2, Georgia Tech at Clemson

Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

Noon; ESPN2, Florida at LSU

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Arizona St.

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Mississippi

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Oregon

SWIMMING

Noon; WSLS, USA Swimming International Team Trials, at Greensboro, N.C. (taped)

4 p.m.; CNBC, USA Swimming International Team Trials (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid

8 a.m.; MASN2, WTA Tour, Madrid Open

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference outdoor championships, final day, at Birmingham, Ala.

USFL

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, at Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.; Peacock, New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, at Birmingham, Ala.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, at South Bend, Ind.

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia vs. Boston College, at South Bend, Ind.

