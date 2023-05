AUTO RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Goodyear 400, at Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Motul Course de Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, Players Championship, Finals, at Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Miami at Pittsburgh

Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Maryland

Noon; ESPN2, Penn St. at Nebraska

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI, doubleheader

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Texas A&M

EXTREME SPORTS

5 p.m.; ESPN, X Games Japan, Day 1 (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Final Round, at Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round, at Tulsa, Okla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, at McKinney, Texas

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Championship Preview"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Final Round, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, at Clifton, N.J.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Norway vs. Switzerland, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Sweden vs. Austria, at Tampere, Finland

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, L.A. Angels at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Boston

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA First Round, Bryant at Johns Hopkins

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA First Round, Michigan at Cornell

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA First Round, Delaware at Duke

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA First Round, Princeton at Penn St.

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, French Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Philadelphia at Boston (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

NHL

Noon; ESPN, "E60: Little Choices"

10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Vegas at Edmonton

PICKLEBALL

Noon; CBS Sports Network, APP Tour, at Cincinnati

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, World Finals, Top 15, at Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, Day 3

RUGBY

10 a.m.; CNBC, Premiership Tournament, Semifinal, Leicester at Sale

4:30 p.m.; CNBC, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, at Toulouse, France (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Napoli at Monza

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Everton

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Brentford

9:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Women's FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs. Chelsea

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Arsenal

2:55 p.m.; ESPN, La Liga, Barcelona at Espanyol

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York at Pacific

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Division I Tournament Selection Show

8 p.m.; ESPN2; "Road to the Women's College World Series"

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Outdoor Championships, at Raleigh, N.C. (taped)

USFL

Noon; WSLS, New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, at Detroit

3 p.m.; WFXR, Memphis vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA Second Round, Richmond at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Second Round, Maryland at JMU

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Championship, at Stockton, Calif.