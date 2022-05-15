 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 15

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.; Peacock, IMSA Prototype Challenge Mid-Ohio

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Virginia NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at North Dinwiddie (taped)

2 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Lexus Grand Prix,

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, AdventHealth 400 (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Virginia NHRA Nationals (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Formula E World Championship, Berlin E-Prix (same-day tape)

BOWLING

2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Playoffs, Final

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, Rockford Open, Finals

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech

Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

Noon; ESPN2, Miami at Florida St.

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Ohio St.

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Nebraska at Illinois

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Final Round

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

1 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Final Round

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Austria vs. U.S.

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Czech Republic vs. Sweden

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, San Diego at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at St. Louis

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Vermont at Maryland

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Ohio St. at Cornell

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Harvard at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Delaware at Georgetown

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, France Grand Prix

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 (same-day tape)

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, Riola Sardo (delayed tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Milwaukee at Boston (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Dallas at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7, Dallas at Calgary

RODEO

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals

ROWING

Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Championships

RUGBY

11:42 a.m.; Peacock, National Collegiate Championships, six games

2 p.m.; CNBC, National Collegiate Championships

4 p.m.; WSLS, National Collegiate Championships

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at San Diego

SAILING

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Burnley at Tottenham

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Genoa at Napoli

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Leeds

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Watford

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Everton

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Atalanta at AC Milan

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Atlanta

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Seattle

10 p.m.; ESPNEWS, United Soccer League, Tampa Bay at Phoenix

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament Selection Show

8 p.m.; ESPN2, "7 Innings Live," college softball discussion show

SWIMMING

3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. National Championships

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Lyon and Strasbourg

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, Singles and Doubles Finals

4 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC outdoor championships (taped)

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 championships

USFL

Noon; WSLS, Birmingham vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.; WFXR, Pittsburgh vs. Houston

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, Second Round, Virginia at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, Second Round, JMU at Loyola (Md.)

