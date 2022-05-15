Sports TV listings for Sunday May 15

AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.; Peacock, IMSA Prototype Challenge Mid-Ohio
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Virginia NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at North Dinwiddie (taped)
2 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Lexus Grand Prix,
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, AdventHealth 400 (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Virginia NHRA Nationals (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Formula E World Championship, Berlin E-Prix (same-day tape)
BOWLING
2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Playoffs, Final
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, Rockford Open, Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech
Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
Noon; ESPN2, Miami at Florida St.
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Ohio St.
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Nebraska at Illinois
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Final Round
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
1 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Final Round
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Austria vs. U.S.
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Czech Republic vs. Sweden
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, San Diego at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at St. Louis
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Vermont at Maryland
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Ohio St. at Cornell
5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Harvard at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA tournament, First Round, Delaware at Georgetown
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.; CNBC, MotoGP, France Grand Prix
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 (same-day tape)
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, Riola Sardo (delayed tape)
NBA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Milwaukee at Boston (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Dallas at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7, Dallas at Calgary
RODEO
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals
ROWING
Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Championships
RUGBY
11:42 a.m.; Peacock, National Collegiate Championships, six games
2 p.m.; CNBC, National Collegiate Championships
4 p.m.; WSLS, National Collegiate Championships
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at San Diego
SAILING
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Burnley at Tottenham
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Genoa at Napoli
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Leeds
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Watford
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Everton
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Atalanta at AC Milan
1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Atlanta
4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Seattle
10 p.m.; ESPNEWS, United Soccer League, Tampa Bay at Phoenix
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament Selection Show
8 p.m.; ESPN2, "7 Innings Live," college softball discussion show
SWIMMING
3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. National Championships
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Lyon and Strasbourg
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, Singles and Doubles Finals
4 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC outdoor championships (taped)
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 championships
USFL
Noon; WSLS, Birmingham vs. Philadelphia
4 p.m.; WFXR, Pittsburgh vs. Houston
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, Second Round, Virginia at North Carolina
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, Second Round, JMU at Loyola (Md.)