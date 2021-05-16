Sports TV listings for Sunday May 16

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del. (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Acura Sports Car Challenge, at Lexington, Ohio
BOWLING
2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Playoffs, final, at Milford, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia
Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida
1 p.m; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Duke
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Michigan
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.; WSET, FCS championship, South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., at Frisco, Texas
DRAG RACING
11:30 a.m.; NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, at McKinney, Texas
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship preview
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, at Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Boston
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona
7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at San Diego
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Bryant at Virginia
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Vermont at Maryland
5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, High Point vs. Duke, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Loyola (Md.) at Denver
MOTORCYCLES
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of France, at Le Mans, France (same-day tape)
NBA
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Announcement of 2021 class of Basketball Hall of Fame
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington
1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at New York
3:35 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Golden State
9 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans
NHL
Noon; WSLS, East Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.; WSLS, West Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, Minnesota at Vegas
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Central Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Florida
10:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Vancouver
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Billings, Mont.
ROWING
Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 championships, at Gold River, Calif.
RUGBY
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at DC
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Napoli at Fiorentina
7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Tottenham
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at West Bromwich
2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Sheffield at Everton
4 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Omaha at Greenville
4 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Inter Miami at Cincinnati
6 p.m.; ESPN2. Major League Soccer, Columbus at New England
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Leg 2, Santos Laguna at Monterrey
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Orlando City at D.C.
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, LA FC at Seattle
SOFTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Ohio St.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament Selection Show
10 p.m.; ESPNU, "Road to the Women's College World Series"
SURFING
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, men's and women's singles finals and men's doubles final, at Rome
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 outdoor championships, at Los Angeles
WNBA
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Indiana
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Connecticut
WOMEN'S LACROSSE