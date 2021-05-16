 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 16
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 16

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del. (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Acura Sports Car Challenge, at Lexington, Ohio

BOWLING

2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Playoffs, final, at Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia

Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida

1 p.m; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Duke

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Michigan

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.; WSET, FCS championship, South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., at Frisco, Texas

DRAG RACING

11:30 a.m.; NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (same-day tape)

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, at McKinney, Texas

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship preview

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, at Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Boston

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona

7 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at San Diego

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Bryant at Virginia

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Vermont at Maryland

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, High Point vs. Duke, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, first round, Loyola (Md.) at Denver

MOTORCYCLES

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of France, at Le Mans, France (same-day tape)

NBA 

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Announcement of 2021 class of Basketball Hall of Fame

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington

1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at New York

3:35 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Golden State

9 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans

NHL

Noon; WSLS, East Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.; WSLS, West Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, Minnesota at Vegas

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Central Division Playoff, first round, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Florida

10:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Vancouver

RODEO

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Billings, Mont. (taped)

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Billings, Mont.

ROWING

Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 championships, at Gold River, Calif.

RUGBY

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at DC

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Napoli at Fiorentina

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Crystal Palace

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Tottenham 

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at West Bromwich 

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Sheffield at Everton

4 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Omaha at Greenville 

4 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Inter Miami at Cincinnati

6 p.m.; ESPN2. Major League Soccer, Columbus at New England

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Leg 2, Santos Laguna at Monterrey

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Orlando City at D.C.

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, LA FC at Seattle

SOFTBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Ohio St.

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament Selection Show

10 p.m.; ESPNU, "Road to the Women's College World Series"

SURFING

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, men's and women's singles finals and men's doubles final, at Rome

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 outdoor championships, at Los Angeles

WNBA 

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Indiana

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Connecticut

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, second round, James Madison at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, second round, Virginia at Notre Dame

