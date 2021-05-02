Sports TV listings for Sunday May 2

AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Austin, Texas
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Buschy McBusch Race 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar,XPEL 375, at Fort Worth, Texas
BOWLING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Milford, Conn. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at Alabama
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisville at Clemson
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Florida
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at UCLA
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, FCS quarterfinal, N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, North Dakota at James Madison
9 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, S. Illinois at S. Dakota St.
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Bag Brawl, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)
DIVING
1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's synchronized springboard final, at Tokyo (delayed tape)
2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's synchronized platform final (delayed tape)
DRAG RACING
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Southern Nationals, Qualifying, at Atlanta (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Southern Nationals (same-day tape)
EQUESTRIAN
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Tenerife Open, Final Round, at Tenerife, Spain
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round, at Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Final Round, at The Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Lehigh Valley at Hershey
MOTORCYCLES
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (taped Saturday)
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Spain (same-day tape)
NBA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Brooklyn at Milwaukee (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Boston
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at L.A. Lakers
NHL
3 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Detroit
RODEO
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Omaha, Neb. (taped)
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Union Home Mortgage Invitational, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New York at Seattle
SAILING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Bermuda Grand Prix highlights
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Genoa at Lazio
8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United
1 p.m.; ESPN. Major League Soccer, Miami at Nashville
2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Tottenham
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Syracuse
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell, doubleheader
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU
SURFING
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Margaret River Pro, at Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Madrid Open
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference outdoor championships, at Cullowhee, N.C.
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Relays, at Silesia, Poland (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, ACC championship, Syracuse at North Carolina
Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, Maryland vs. Northwestern, at University Park, Pa.
2 p.m.; ESPN3, Big South championship, Radford at High Point
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
1 p.m.; ESPN3, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, VMI at Marist