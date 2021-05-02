 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 2
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 2

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Austin, Texas

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Buschy McBusch Race 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar,XPEL 375, at Fort Worth, Texas

BOWLING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Milford, Conn. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at Alabama

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisville at Clemson

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Florida

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at UCLA

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, FCS quarterfinal, N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, North Dakota at James Madison

9 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, S. Illinois at S. Dakota St.

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Bag Brawl, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)

DIVING

1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's synchronized springboard final, at Tokyo (delayed tape)

2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's synchronized platform final (delayed tape)

DRAG RACING

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Southern Nationals, Qualifying, at Atlanta (same-day tape)

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Southern Nationals (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Tenerife Open, Final Round, at Tenerife, Spain

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round, at Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Final Round, at The Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

MEN'S LACROSSE 

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Lehigh Valley at Hershey

MOTORCYCLES

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers, at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (taped Saturday)

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Spain (same-day tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Brooklyn at Milwaukee (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Boston

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

3 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Detroit

RODEO

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Omaha, Neb. (taped)

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Union Home Mortgage Invitational, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New York at Seattle

SAILING

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Bermuda Grand Prix highlights

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Genoa at Lazio

8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United

1 p.m.; ESPN. Major League Soccer, Miami at Nashville

2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Tottenham

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell, doubleheader

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU

SURFING

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Margaret River Pro, at Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Madrid Open

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference outdoor championships, at Cullowhee, N.C.

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World  Relays, at Silesia, Poland (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ACC Network, ACC championship, Syracuse at North Carolina

Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, Maryland vs. Northwestern, at University Park, Pa.

2 p.m.; ESPN3, Big South championship, Radford at High Point

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

1 p.m.; ESPN3, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, VMI at Marist

