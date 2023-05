AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Practice

12:30 p.m.; CNBC, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East, Dutch Boy 150 (taped)

2 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Top 12 Qualifying

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Qualifying (taped)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout (taped)

4 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Top 12 and Last Chance Qualifying

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Route 66 Nationals (same-day tape)

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Douanes vs. CFV

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda vs. ABC Fighters

BOWLING

2 p.m.; WFXR, PBA Tour, Super Slam Cup, Finals

CORNHOLE

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Cornhole Mania (same-day tape)

DISC

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, San Diego at Austin (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round (traditional telecast)

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round, Featured Groups

9 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)

10 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round (traditional telecast)

10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round (alternate telecast with "No Laying Up" hosts)

Noon; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Aramco Team Series, Final Round

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship: Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Slovenia vs. Slovakia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. France

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.; Peacock, N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Cleveland at N.Y. Mets

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Army vs. Penn St.

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Johns Hopkins vs. Notre Dame

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.; WSLS, Laureus Sports Awards (taped)

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: ACC Life" (new episode)

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

NBA

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3, Boston at Miami

NHL

3 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference Finals, Game 2, Dallas at Vegas

RODEO

Noon; WDBJ, PBR Tour, World Finals (taped)

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, Championship Round

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CNBC, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Final Day (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at West Ham

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Brighton & Hove

11 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester City

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Inter Milan at Napoli

4:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Cavalry

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Dominican Republic (same-day tape)

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Regional Finals

Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, Finals, at Athens, Ga. (might also be on ESPN2 or ACC Network)

2 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional Finals

2 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Regionals Finals, Game 2, at Athens, Ga. (If Necessary)

4 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional Finals

4 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional Finals

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional Finals

6 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Regional Finals

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional Finals

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional Finals

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional Finals

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Italian Open Men's Doubles Final and tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Italian Open, Singles Final

4 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; WSLS, Bermuda Games

USFL

Noon; Fox Sports 1, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.; WFXR, New Jersey at Houston

WNBA

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Connecticut

4 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago at Phoenix