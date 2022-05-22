 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 22

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Monastir vs. Cape Town

Noon; NBA TV, Zamalek vs. SLAC

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix

11 a.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Last Chance Practice

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Fast Nine Practice

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Last Chance Qualifying

3 p.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

4 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Fast Nine Qualifying

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Avondale, La. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Featured Groups

9 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

10 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round, traditional telecast

10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

Noon; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship, Final Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Kazakhstan vs. Germany, at Helsinki

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Groups, Sweden vs. Norway, at Tampere, Finland

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

2 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Milwaukee

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Delaware vs. Cornell, at Columbus, Ohio

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Virginia vs. Maryland, at Columbus, Ohio

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; CNBC, FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, at Estoril, Portugal (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)

NBA

9 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 3, Golden State at Dallas

NHL

1:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Florida at Tampa Bay

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Calgary at Edmonton

RODEO

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, Championship Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

Noon; WDBJ, PBR World Finals, Championship Round

SOCCER

10 a.m.; USA Network, "Premier League Mornings"

11 a.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester City

11 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Liverpool

11 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Everton at Arsenal

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, Premier League, Newcastle at Burnley

11 a.m.; Syfy, Premier League, Tottenham at Norwich

11 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Brentford

11 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Brighton & Hove

11 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Chelsea

11 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Crystal Palace

11 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Leicester

Noon and 3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, whiparound coverage

1 p.m.; USA Network, "Premier League Goal Zone"

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Atletico Ottawa at Edmonton

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Portland

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

Noon; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

Noon; ESPN Plus and TBA, NCAA tournament, at Blacksburg

1 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN, "7 Innings Live"

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

2 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus and TBA, NCAA Tournament game (if necessary), at Blacksburg

3 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, "7 Innings Live"

5 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

6 p.m.; ESPN2, "7 Innings Live"

8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open

8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

1 p.m.; WSLS, French Open

5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, French Open

USFL

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.; WFXR, Houston vs. New Jersey, at Birmingham, Ala. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

WNBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Chicago at Washington

