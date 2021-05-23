 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday May 23
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix

11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Practice

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Qualifying

12:30 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying 

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

BASKETBALL

8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Zamalek at A.S. Douanes

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska vs. Ohio St.

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Indiana

CURLING

12:30 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, World Mixed Doubles Championship, Final (delayed tape)

DRAG RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Spring Nationals, qualifying (taped)

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Spring Nationals (same-day tape)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Final Round, traditional coverage

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, featrueed groups

10 a.m.; ESPN. PGA Championship, Final Round

Noon; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, featured holes

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Faldo Formula"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Championship, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Final Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Finland vs. Kazakhstan

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Canada

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA quarterfinal, Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA quarterfinal, Maryland at Notre Dame

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Virginia International Raceway

NBA

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Washington at Philadelphia

1 p.m.; TNT,  Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Washington at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

7 p.m.; TNT; Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Atlanta at New York,

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Memphis at Utah

NHL 

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Central Division First Round, Game 4, Carolina at Nashville

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, West Division First Round, Game 4, Colorado at St. Louis

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, East Division First Round, Game 5, Boston at Washington

7 p.m.; USA Network, East Division First Round, Game 5, Boston at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 3, Edmonton at Winnipeg

RODEO

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour,  Bad Boy Mowers Invitational

ROWING

7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC championships (taped)

RUGBY

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New England at New York

SOCCER 

10:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester

11 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Everton at Manchester City

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton

11 a.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool

11 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa

11 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Arsenal

11 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Southampton at West Ham

11 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Fulham

11 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, West brom at Leeds

11 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Burnley at Sheffield

2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Serie A, Benevento at Torino

4:30 p.m.; WFXR. Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Seattle

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, NWSL, Reign at Portland 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at D.C.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Austin at Nashville

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA regional

Noon; SEC Network, NCAA regional

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional

2 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional

4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA regional

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional

4 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA regional

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Lyon, Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

4:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Boost Boston Games

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, The Gateshead (same-day tape)

WNBA 

1 p.m.; ESPN, New York at Chicago

