AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.; WSET, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix (re-airs at 3:30 p.m.)
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500 (pre-race show at 11 a.m.)
6 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600 (pre-race show at 5:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Military Basketball Association Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, ACC Championship, Clemson vs. Miami
Noon; ESPNEWS, American Athletic Conference Championship
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Championship
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Championship
3 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Championship
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Championship
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, KLM Open, Final Round
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour,e Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round
4 p.m.; WSLS, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope, Match Play Finals
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Big 33 Football Classic
HOCKEY
8 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze-Medal Game
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold-Medal Game
6p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Peterborough vs. Kamploos
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.; Peacock, L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Cleveland
2 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Kansas City
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.; WDBJ, The World's Strongest Man (taped)
MOTORCYCLES
2 a.m. (Monday); CNBC, AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship (delayed tape)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; Bravo, Premier League, Fulham at Manchester United
11:30 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League: Tottenham at Leeds
11:30 a.m.: Syfy, Premier League, West Ham at Leicester
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Everton
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Arsenal
11:30 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Brentford
11:30 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Cremonese at Lazio
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Iraq vs. England
3 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Portland at Sporting Kansas City
5:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Jamaica vs. U.S.
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Columbus at Nashville
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open
5 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, French Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League meet (including Fred Kerley vs. Marcell Jacobs in 100 meters)
USFL
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Houston at Memphis
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan vs. New Jersey
WNBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Atlanta
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Chicago
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Championship, Boston College vs. Northwestern