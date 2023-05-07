AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars
2 p.m.; WSET, Formula One, Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, AdventHealth 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
BOWLING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, Match Play, at North Brunswick, N.J.
BOXING
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, "Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko," Part I
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bowling Green at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Kentucky
CORNHOLE
4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League (taped)
DOGS
2 p.m.; WFXR, Master's Agility Championship at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, at Charlotte, N.C.
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Final RoundC.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, at Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, at San Francisco
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters" (documentary on coach Patrick Behan's battle with ALS)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
10 a.m.; ESPNU, College Women, America East Championship, Binghamton at Albany
Noon; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Patriot League Championship, Army vs. Loyola (Md.), at Boston
Noon; ESPN2, College Men, Ivy League Championship, Yale vs. Princeton, at New York
Noon; Fox Sports 2, College Women, Big East Championship, Denver at UConn
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.; WSLS, Baltimore at Atlanta
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Seattle
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Arizona
7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
MISCELLANEOUS
9:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: ACC Life"
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Madrid
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Madrid
2 p.m.; CNBC, FIM Superbike World Championship, at Barcelona, Spain (same-day tape)
NBA
3:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Boston at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Denver at Phoenix
NFL
11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "Panthers Huddle: Draft Special"
2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL"
NHL
3:30 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Carolina at New Jersey
6:30 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Toronto at Florida
9:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Dallas at Seattle
PICKLEBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN2, PPA Tour, North Carolina Open (taped)
SAILING
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Francisco Sail Grand Prix
SKATEBOARDING
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Street League, at Chicago (taped)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle
2 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Vancouver
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Louisville at Florida St.
Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Indiana
Noon; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn
2 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Kentucky
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Madrid Open, Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon; CNBC, Diamond League, at Doha, Qatar (taped)
USFL
3 p.m.; WSLS, New Orleans vs. New Jersey, at Canton, Ohio
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh at Birmingham
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Championship, at Gulf Shores, Ala.