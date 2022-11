Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 27

FIGURE SKATING

11:15 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Men's Free

1:25 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Free Dance

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, Grand Prix Finland highlights

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European PGA Tour, Spanish Women's Open, Final Round (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Stanford vs. Memphis, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon; ACC Network, Rhode Island at Boston College

1 p.m.; SEC Network, East Tennessee St. at Georgia

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN Events Invitational, Championship, Mississippi vs. Oklahoma

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Villanova vs. Oregon, at Portland, Ore.

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Saint Louis at Auburn

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Phil Knight Legacy, Championship, Duke vs. Purdue, at Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Third-Place Game, North Carolina vs. Alabama

5 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Third-Place Game, Siena vs. Seton Hall

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Miami at UCF

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Portland vs. Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Legacy, Third-Place Game, Xavier vs. Gonzaga

7:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, ESPN Events Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Florida St. vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Florida vs. West Virginia

10 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Championship, Iowa St. vs. UConn

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Oregon St. vs. Portland St.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Austin at Birmingham

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, NBA G League, College Park at Go-Go

NBA

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Milwaukee

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Cincinnati at Tennessee

1 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at Washington

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Rams at Kansas City

5 p.m.; WDBJ, "Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness"

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Winnipeg at Chicago

RODEO

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Tucson, Ariz.

SKIING

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Slalom, Run 2, at Killington, Vt.

SOCCER

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Belgium vs. Morocco, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Croatia vs. Canada, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Spain vs. Germany, at Al Khor, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, D1 Arkema, Lyon at Paris (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Cameroon vs. Serbia, at Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Championship, at Malaga, Spain

TRIATHLON

2 p.m.; WSLS, 2022 Ironman World Championship, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (documentary on last month's event)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WSET, Phil Knight Legacy, Championship, Iowa vs. UConn, at Portland, Ore.

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Third-Place Game, Oregon vs. Michigan St., at Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.; ACC Network, East Carolina at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Wilmington at Radford

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Longwood at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Championship, North Carolina vs. Iowa St.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Legacy, Third-Place Game, Duke vs. Oregon St.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament Selection Show