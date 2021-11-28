Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 28

BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
BIATHLON
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Oestersund, Sweden (taped)
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 10.5km Sprint (taped)
CFL
1 p.m.; ESPN2. East Division Semifinal, Montreal At Hamilton
4:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, West Division Semifinal, Calgary at Saskatchewan
CHESS
1 a.m. (Monday) and 1:30 a.m. (Monday); FIDE World Championship Match, Magnus Carlsen vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi, Game 1 and Game 2 highlights
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.; WSLS, Grand Prix Russia (taped)
FOOTBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, "Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness"
GOLF
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Final Round (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; MASN, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LUGE
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Sochi, Russia (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Seventh Place Game, North Texas vs. Drake, at Orlando, Fla.
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
Noon; SEC Network, Troy at Florida
1 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN Events Invitational, Third Place Game, Kansas vs. Iona
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, E. Michigan at DePaul
4 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Championship, Dayton vs. Belmont
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Penn at Arkansas
4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Eastern Kentucky at Radford
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova at La Salle
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Fifth Place Game, Miami vs. Alabama
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado
8 p.m.; ESPN2, HBCU Challenge, Hampton vs. Norfolk St., at Phoenix
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Fresno St. at California
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, HBCU Challenge, Grambling St. vs. Morgan St.
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, College Park at Capital City
5 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Team Ignite at Stockton
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Miami
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Rams at Green Bay
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Cleveland at Baltimore
NHL
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Carolina
6 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Sale at Saracens (same-day tape)
SKATEBOARDING
2 p.m.; WSET, Street League Super Crown World Championship, at Jacksonville, Fla. (taped)
SKIING
9:45 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Slalom, Run 1, at Killington, Vt.
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Slalom, Run 2
2:15 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Super G, at Lake Louise, Canada
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Brentford
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Burnley
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Leicester
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Western Conference Semifinal, Salt Lake at Sporting K.C.
5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Nashville at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, United Soccer League, Championship, Orange County at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Turin, Italy
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Final, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Troy at Duke
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marshall at Michigan St.
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Wisconsin at Colorado
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Alabama
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Richmond at Virginia
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament Selection Special