 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 28
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

BIATHLON

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Oestersund, Sweden (taped)

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 10.5km Sprint (taped)

CFL

1 p.m.; ESPN2. East Division Semifinal, Montreal At Hamilton

4:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, West Division Semifinal, Calgary at Saskatchewan

CHESS

1 a.m. (Monday) and 1:30 a.m. (Monday); FIDE World Championship Match, Magnus Carlsen vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi, Game 1 and Game 2 highlights

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.; WSLS, Grand Prix Russia (taped)

FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, "Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness"

GOLF

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Final Round (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; MASN, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LUGE

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Sochi, Russia (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Seventh Place Game, North Texas vs. Drake, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

Noon; SEC Network, Troy at Florida

1 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN Events Invitational, Third Place Game, Kansas vs. Iona

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, E. Michigan at DePaul

4 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Championship, Dayton vs. Belmont

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Penn at Arkansas

4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Eastern Kentucky at Radford

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova at La Salle

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Fifth Place Game, Miami vs. Alabama

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado

8 p.m.; ESPN2, HBCU Challenge, Hampton vs. Norfolk St., at Phoenix

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Fresno St. at California

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, HBCU Challenge, Grambling St. vs. Morgan St.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, College Park at Capital City

5 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Team Ignite at Stockton

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Miami

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Rams at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Cleveland at Baltimore

NHL

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Carolina

6 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

RUGBY

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Sale at Saracens (same-day tape)

SKATEBOARDING

2 p.m.; WSET, Street League Super Crown World Championship, at Jacksonville, Fla. (taped)

SKIING

9:45 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Slalom, Run 1, at Killington, Vt.

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Slalom, Run 2

2:15 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Super G, at Lake Louise, Canada

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Brentford

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Burnley

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Leicester

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Western Conference Semifinal, Salt Lake at Sporting K.C.

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Nashville at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, United Soccer League, Championship, Orange County at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Turin, Italy

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Final, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Troy at Duke

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marshall at Michigan St.

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Wisconsin at Colorado

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Alabama

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Richmond at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament Selection Special

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert