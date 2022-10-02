 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 2

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals

2 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

3 p.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at Minneapolis

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, William and Mary at Virginia

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster College Classic, at Lake Greenwood

GOLF

People are also reading…

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, at St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, at The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, at Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe, at Paris

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., MLB Network, Triple-A National Championship Game, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Thailand Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Charlotte at Boston

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Utah vs. Toronto, at Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Adelaide at Phoenix

NFL

9:30 a.m.; NFL Network, Minnesota vs. New Orleans, at London

Noon; CNBC, "Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry," debut on CNBC

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Buffalo at Baltimore

1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Dallas

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, New England at Green Bay

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leeds 

Noon; ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Wake Forest

Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Purdue

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at Duke

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Northwestern at Illinois

2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at LSU

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Portland

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Michigan

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Kansas City

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Tallinn Open, Final

9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Finals in Tel Aviv and Sofia

10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sulta, Ostrava and Monastir

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Georgia

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn at Dartmouth

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ESPN, Georgia Tech at Louisville

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at N.C. State

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Duke

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at Kansas St.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert