Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 2

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals
2 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)
3 p.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at Minneapolis
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, William and Mary at Virginia
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster College Classic, at Lake Greenwood
GOLF
People are also reading…
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, at St. Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, at The Colony, Texas
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, at Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe, at Paris
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., MLB Network, Triple-A National Championship Game, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Thailand Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Charlotte at Boston
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Utah vs. Toronto, at Edmonton, Canada
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Adelaide at Phoenix
NFL
9:30 a.m.; NFL Network, Minnesota vs. New Orleans, at London
Noon; CNBC, "Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry," debut on CNBC
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Buffalo at Baltimore
1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Dallas
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, New England at Green Bay
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Chicago
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leeds
Noon; ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Wake Forest
Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Purdue
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at Duke
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Northwestern at Illinois
2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at LSU
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Portland
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Michigan
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Kansas City
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Tallinn Open, Final
9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Finals in Tel Aviv and Sofia
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sulta, Ostrava and Monastir
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Georgia
12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn at Dartmouth
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ESPN, Georgia Tech at Louisville
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at N.C. State
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Duke
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa St. at Kansas St.