 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 31
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR RaceDay"

2 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity 500, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

BOWLING

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour Championship, at Reno, Nev.

CURLING

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Olympic Trials, Mixed Doubles Finals, at Elvereth, Minn.

DRAG RACING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, at Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Parts 3 and 4

8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 5, Houston at Atlanta

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Ignite at Sioux Falls

MOTORCYCLES

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Pietramurata, Italy (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (same-day tape)

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Milwaukee

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Atlanta

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Dallas at Minnesota

NHL

9 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Seattle

RODEO

5 p.m.; WDBJ, Women's World Championship (taped)

RUGBY

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Harlequins (same-day tape)

SOCCER

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Norwich 

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Napoli at Salernitana

1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Sporting K.C. at Minnesota

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Maryland

2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC First Round, Vanderbilt vs. Florida, at Orange Beach, Ala.

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Ohio St. at Purdue

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Stanford at Southern Cal

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Louisville at N.J./N.Y.

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC First Round, Georgia vs. LSU, at Orange Beach, Ala.

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Stanford at Washington

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC First Round, Clemson at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, California at Oregon St.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC First Round, Wake Forest at Duke

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur and Cluj-Napoca

5:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup 

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

Noon; ESPNU, Wisconsin at Purdue

Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, West Virginia at Iowa St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at UCLA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert