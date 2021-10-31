Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 31

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR RaceDay"
2 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity 500, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)
BOWLING
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour Championship, at Reno, Nev.
CURLING
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Olympic Trials, Mixed Doubles Finals, at Elvereth, Minn.
DRAG RACING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, at Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens," Parts 3 and 4
8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 5, Houston at Atlanta
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Ignite at Sioux Falls
MOTORCYCLES
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Pietramurata, Italy (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP (same-day tape)
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Milwaukee
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Atlanta
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Denver
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Dallas at Minnesota
NHL
9 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Seattle
RODEO
5 p.m.; WDBJ, Women's World Championship (taped)
RUGBY
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Harlequins (same-day tape)
SOCCER
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Norwich
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Napoli at Salernitana
1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Sporting K.C. at Minnesota
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Maryland
2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC First Round, Vanderbilt vs. Florida, at Orange Beach, Ala.
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Ohio St. at Purdue
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Stanford at Southern Cal
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Louisville at N.J./N.Y.
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC First Round, Georgia vs. LSU, at Orange Beach, Ala.
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Stanford at Washington
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC First Round, Clemson at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, California at Oregon St.
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC First Round, Wake Forest at Duke
TENNIS
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur and Cluj-Napoca
5:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Wisconsin at Purdue
Noon; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPN2 or ESPNU, West Virginia at Iowa St.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at UCLA