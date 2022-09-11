Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 11

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy
12:55 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
3 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.
CYCLING
11:20 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Final Stage
1 p.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Final Stage
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon; ACC Network, Michigan at Louisville
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, at Surrey, England
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, at Cincinnati
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, at St. Louis
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Semifinal, Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, at Washington
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Millville, N.J.
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, King of the Baggers, at Millville, N.J.
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; WFXR, Jacksonville at Washington
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Arizona
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Dallas
RODEO
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Cowboy Days, at Winston-Salem, N.C.
RUGBY
6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens, at Cape Town, South Africa
8 a.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Gloucester at Wasps
1 p.m.; WSLS, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
2:30 p.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
SAILING
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, at St. Tropez, France (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped)
TENNIS
1 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Championship
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon; WSLS, New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York
WNBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S SOCCER
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Northern Colorado at Virginia Tech
1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Army at Boston College
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VCU at Virginia
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Southern Cal at Nebraska
3 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. State at South Carolina
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Cornell at Syracuse
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kansas City at Gotham