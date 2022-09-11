 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 11

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy

12:55 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

3 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.

CYCLING

11:20 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Final Stage

1 p.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Final Stage

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; ACC Network, Michigan at Louisville

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, at Surrey, England

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, at Cincinnati

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, at St. Louis

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

1 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Semifinal, Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, at Washington

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Millville, N.J.

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, King of the Baggers, at Millville, N.J.

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; WFXR, Jacksonville at Washington

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Arizona

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Tampa Bay at Dallas

RODEO

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Cowboy Days, at Winston-Salem, N.C.

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens, at Cape Town, South Africa

8 a.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

10 a.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Gloucester at Wasps

1 p.m.; WSLS, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

2:30 p.m.; CNBC, Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

SAILING

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, at St. Tropez, France (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped)

TENNIS

1 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Championship

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon; WSLS, New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York

WNBA

3 p.m.; WSET, Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S SOCCER

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Northern Colorado at Virginia Tech

1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Army at Boston College

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VCU at Virginia

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Southern Cal at Nebraska

3 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. State at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Cornell at Syracuse

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kansas City at Gotham

