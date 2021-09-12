 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 12
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, at  Monza, Italy

1:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights 2

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix Of Portland (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Monterey, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; ACC Network, E. Kentucky at Louisville (taped)

11 p.m.; ACC Network, Middle Tenn. State at Virginia Tech (taped)

DRAG RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa.

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; ACC Network, James Madison at Wake Forest

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, at London

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, announcement of Europe's Ryder Cup team, including captain's picks

3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, at St. Louis

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.; TBS, Boston at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

MOTORCYCLES

11 a.m.; Fox Spors 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Millville, N.J.

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Aragon, at Alcaniz, Spain (same-day tape)

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Millville, N.J.

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Hangtown Motocross Classic, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, L.A. Chargers at Washington

1 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Cleveland at Kansas City

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, at Jacksonville, Fla.

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at L.A. Rams

PARALYMPICS

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Highlights show

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Anaheim, Calif. (same-day tape)

SAILING

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped)

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leeds United

Noon; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Oklahoma at Virginia

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at AC Milan

Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, TCU at Ohio St.

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Group Stage, Venezuela at Lithuania 

2 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, South Florida at Miami

3 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Florida St. at Auburn

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at North Carolina

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Loyola Marymount at Stanford

5 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at South Carolina

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at George Mason

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

1 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Singles Championship (preview show at 3 p.m.)

WNBA 

3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Chicago

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Minnesota

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Marquette

