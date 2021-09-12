Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 12

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy
1:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights 2
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix Of Portland (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Monterey, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; ACC Network, E. Kentucky at Louisville (taped)
11 p.m.; ACC Network, Middle Tenn. State at Virginia Tech (taped)
DRAG RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped)
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa.
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon; ACC Network, James Madison at Wake Forest
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, at London
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, announcement of Europe's Ryder Cup team, including captain's picks
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, at St. Louis
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.; TBS, Boston at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
MOTORCYCLES
11 a.m.; Fox Spors 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Millville, N.J.
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Aragon, at Alcaniz, Spain (same-day tape)
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Millville, N.J.
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Hangtown Motocross Classic, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, L.A. Chargers at Washington
1 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Atlanta
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Cleveland at Kansas City
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, at Jacksonville, Fla.
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at L.A. Rams
PARALYMPICS
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Highlights show
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Anaheim, Calif. (same-day tape)
SAILING
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped)
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leeds United
Noon; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Oklahoma at Virginia
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at AC Milan
Noon; Big Ten Network, College Women, TCU at Ohio St.
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Group Stage, Venezuela at Lithuania
2 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, South Florida at Miami
3 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Florida St. at Auburn
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Portland at North Carolina
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Loyola Marymount at Stanford
5 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at South Carolina
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at George Mason
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Singles Championship (preview show at 3 p.m.)
WNBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Chicago
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Minnesota
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Marquette