Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 18, 2022

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals Qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped)
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa. (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Joseph's at Virginia
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Italian Open, Final Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Final Round, at Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, Final Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
3 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Championship, Chaos vs. Waterdogs, at Chester, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Washington
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, New England at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Detroit
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Cincinnati at Dallas
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at Green Bay
OLYMPICS
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Peachtree Classic, Men's and Women's Gold Medal Matches, at Atlanta
RODEO
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at St. Mirren
7 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Brentford
9:15 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Everton
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Atalanta at Roma
1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Portland at Columbus
1 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, LSU at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Orange County at Sacramento
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Miami at D.C.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at N.C. State
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Forge at Pacific
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Necaxa at Tijuana
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals in Chennai and Portoroz andDavis Cup matches (Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea)
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Tokyo and Seoul
WNBA
4 p.m.; ESPN, Finals, Game 4, Las Vegas at Connecticut
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Oregon at Miami
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Nebraska at Kentucky