Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 18, 2022

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals Qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped)

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa. (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Joseph's at Virginia

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Italian Open, Final Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Final Round, at Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, Final Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

3 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Championship, Chaos vs. Waterdogs, at Chester, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Washington

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, New England at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Detroit

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Cincinnati at Dallas

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at Green Bay

OLYMPICS

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"

PICKLEBALL

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Peachtree Classic, Men's and Women's Gold Medal Matches, at Atlanta

RODEO

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at St. Mirren

7 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Brentford

9:15 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Everton

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Atalanta at Roma

1 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Portland at Columbus

1 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, LSU at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Orange County at Sacramento

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Miami at D.C.

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at N.C. State

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Forge at Pacific 

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Necaxa at Tijuana

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals in Chennai and Portoroz andDavis Cup matches (Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea)

10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Tokyo and Seoul

WNBA

4 p.m.; ESPN, Finals, Game 4, Las Vegas at Connecticut

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Oregon at Miami

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Nebraska at Kentucky

