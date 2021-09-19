 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 19
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 19

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights 2

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.

BOXING

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Super Featherweights, Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov, at Bakersfield, Calif.

DRAG RACING

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord N.C. (taped)

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Carolina Nationals (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; ACC Network, UMass at Wake Forest

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Iowa at Louisville

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Final Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands

2 p.m.; WSLS, "Road to the Ryder Cup"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Final Round, at Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, Final Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, at Toronto

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

LACROSSE

Noon; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Championship, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Washington

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

1 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

MOTORCYCLES

Noon; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 Part 1, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 Part 2 (same-day tape)

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Misano Grand Prix, at Misano Adriatico, Italy (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2, at Riola Sardo, Italy (same-day tape)

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (delayed tape)

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; WFXR,  New Orleans at Carolina

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Dallas at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Kansas City at Baltimore

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, at Newark N.J. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins at Newcastle (delayed tape)

SOCCER

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham

9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Brighton & Hove

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Tottenham

12 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Penn St. at Rutgers

2:40 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, AC Milan at Juventas

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Cal State Northridge at Southern Cal

4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Orlando at Philadelphia 

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Duke at North Carolina

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Portland

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Santa Clara at Stanford

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2,  Liga MX, Tigres at Monterrey

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, California at UCLA

SOFTBALL

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont Ill.

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, finals in Luxembourg and Portoroz

WNBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Connecticut

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Phoenix

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Dallas

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Chicago

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Stanford at Kentucky

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Notre Dame at Ohio St.

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Jackson St. at Mississippi St.

