Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 19

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1:15 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights 2
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.
BOXING
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Super Featherweights, Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov, at Bakersfield, Calif.
DRAG RACING
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord N.C. (taped)
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, NHRA Carolina Nationals (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon; ACC Network, UMass at Wake Forest
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Iowa at Louisville
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Final Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
2 p.m.; WSLS, "Road to the Ryder Cup"
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Final Round, at Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, Final Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, at Toronto
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Championship, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Washington
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
1 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
MOTORCYCLES
Noon; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 Part 1, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2 Part 2 (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Misano Grand Prix, at Misano Adriatico, Italy (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2, at Riola Sardo, Italy (same-day tape)
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (delayed tape)
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; WFXR, New Orleans at Carolina
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Dallas at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Kansas City at Baltimore
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, ZipRecruiter Invitational, at Newark N.J. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins at Newcastle (delayed tape)
SOCCER
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Brighton & Hove
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Chelsea at Tottenham
12 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Penn St. at Rutgers
2:40 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, AC Milan at Juventas
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Cal State Northridge at Southern Cal
4 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Orlando at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Duke at North Carolina
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Portland
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Santa Clara at Stanford
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres at Monterrey
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, California at UCLA
SOFTBALL
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont Ill.
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester
TENNIS
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, finals in Luxembourg and Portoroz
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Connecticut
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
3 p.m.; WSET, Las Vegas at Phoenix
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Dallas
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Chicago
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Stanford at Kentucky
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Notre Dame at Ohio St.
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Jackson St. at Mississippi St.