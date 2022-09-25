Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 25

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals
3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sebring, Fla. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, UConn at N.C. State (taped)
DOGS
3 p.m.; WSET, AKC Fastest Dogs (taped)
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, at Rogers, Ark.
People are also reading…
Noon; WSLS, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, at Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"
4 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Final Round (delayed tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia
1 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Oakland
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (traditional telecast)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 1, MXGP and MX2, at Buchanan, Mich.
2 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Japan (same-day tape)
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network FIM Motocross, Junior Motocross World Championship,at Buchanan, Mich.
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 2, MX2 and Open
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 3, Open and MXGP
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)
NBA
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State Warriors media day
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Buffalo at Miami
1 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Tampa Bay
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, San Francisco at Denver
NHL
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Buffalo at Washington
6 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Winnipeg at Edmonton
9 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas at Colorado
RODEO
5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Thunder Days, Missouri vs. Nashville, at Ridgedale, Mo. (taped)
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Thunder Days, Day 3 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:45 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, Division 1 Arkema, Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Latvia at Andorra
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Kazakhstan at Azerbaijan
Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, South Carolina State at VMI
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Maryland at Rutgers
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, France at Denmark
4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, TCU at Kansas
4 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at Auburn
5 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at N.C. State
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's FA Super League, Manchester City at Chelsea (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Croatia at Austria (delayed tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, San Diego Open, Final
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Midnight; ESPN2, World Cup, South Korea vs. U.S., at Sydney
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; SEC Network, LSU at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.; ESPN, Purdue at Iowa
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama
3 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Florida St.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at UCLA
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota