 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 25

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (taped)

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sebring, Fla. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, UConn at N.C. State (taped)

DOGS

3 p.m.; WSET, AKC Fastest Dogs (taped)

GOLF

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, at Rogers, Ark.

People are also reading…

Noon; WSLS, Presidents Cup,  U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, at Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"

4 a.m. (Monday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Final Round (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia 

1 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Oakland 

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (alternate telecast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay)

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 1, MXGP and MX2, at Buchanan, Mich.

2 p.m.; CNBC, FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Japan (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network  FIM Motocross, Junior Motocross World Championship,at Buchanan, Mich.

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 2, MX2 and Open

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, Race 3, Open and MXGP

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, at Birmingham, Ala. (same-day tape)

NBA

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State Warriors media day

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Buffalo at Miami

1 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, San Francisco at Denver

NHL 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Buffalo at Washington

6 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Winnipeg at Edmonton

9 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas at Colorado

RODEO

5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Team Series, PBR Thunder Days, Missouri vs. Nashville, at Ridgedale, Mo. (taped)

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, PBR Thunder Days, Day 3 (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

6:45 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women, Division 1 Arkema, Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Latvia at Andorra

11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Kazakhstan at Azerbaijan

Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, South Carolina State at VMI

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Maryland at Rutgers

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, France at Denmark

4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, TCU at Kansas

4 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at N.C. State

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's FA Super League, Manchester City at Chelsea (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Monday); Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Croatia at Austria (delayed tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, San Diego Open, Final

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Midnight; ESPN2, World Cup, South Korea vs. U.S., at Sydney

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; SEC Network, LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.; ESPN, Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Florida St.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at UCLA

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UVa's Tony Elliott on loss at Syracuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert