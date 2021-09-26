 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 26
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 26

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe, at Valencia, Spain (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 6 p.m.)

DRAG RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia

GOLF

9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

Noon; WSLS, Ryder Cup, Final Day, at Kohler, Wis.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Texas at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, at Mantova, Italy (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, FIM Superbike, World SBK, at Cadiz, Spain (delayed tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Buffalo

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Boston at Washington

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO

5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Deadwood, S.D. (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Deadwood, S.D. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Southampton

11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal

Noon; CBS Sports Network Serie A, Roma at Lazio

Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at LSU

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at N.C. State

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at Chattanooga

2 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Miami

4 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Tennessee at Missouri

5 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Campbell

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Sporting KC

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2; Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Austin

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Metz and Ostrava

Noon; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Day 3

1 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

WNBA 

3 p.m.; WSET, Second Round, Single Elimination, Phoenix at Seattle

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Second Round, Single Elimination, Chicago at Minnesota

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Arkansas at Tennessee

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame

1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Florida St. at Louisville

2 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Washington St.

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Penn St.

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Kansas St.

