Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 26

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix
3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe, at Valencia, Spain (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 6 p.m.)
DRAG RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia
GOLF
9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
Noon; WSLS, Ryder Cup, Final Day, at Kohler, Wis.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Texas at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross of Nations, at Mantova, Italy (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, FIM Superbike, World SBK, at Cadiz, Spain (delayed tape)
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Buffalo
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Green Bay at San Francisco
NHL
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Boston at Washington
8 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa at Winnipeg
RODEO
5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Deadwood, S.D. (taped)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Deadwood, S.D. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Southampton
11:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal
Noon; CBS Sports Network Serie A, Roma at Lazio
Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at LSU
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at N.C. State
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at Chattanooga
2 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Baylor at TCU
3 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Miami
4 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Tennessee at Missouri
5 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Campbell
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Sporting KC
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2; Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Austin
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Metz and Ostrava
Noon; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Day 3
1 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan
WNBA
3 p.m.; WSET, Second Round, Single Elimination, Phoenix at Seattle
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Second Round, Single Elimination, Chicago at Minnesota
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Arkansas at Tennessee
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame
1 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Florida St. at Louisville
2 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Washington St.
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Penn St.
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Kansas St.