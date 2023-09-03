AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, Qualifying (taped)
1:10 p.m.; Peacock, INDY NXT race
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.; WFXR, Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, Qualifying Day 2
6 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 5:30 p.m.)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, ARCA Menards Series, Southern Illinois 100
BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.; ESPN2, FIBA World Cup, Second Round, Lithuania vs. U.S.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNU, AVP Chicago Gold Series, Men’s and Women’s Championships
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WDBJ, Northwestern at Rutgers
3 p.m.; ESPN, Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, at Miami
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Oregon St. at San Jose St.
4 p.m.; NFL Network, Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, at Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, at Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.; WSET, LSU vs. Florida St., at Orlando, Fla.
CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9
10 a.m.; CNBC, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Temple
4 p.m.; ACC Network, James Madison at Wake Forest
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Walker Cup, Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland, Final Day
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, European Masters, Final Round (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN2, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.; Peacock, Philadelphia at Milwaukee
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at N.Y. Mets
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Houston
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP
Noon; CNBC, IMSA VP Racing Sports Car Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
1 p.m.; CNBC, Michelin Pilot Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP, Catalan Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NFL
3 p.m.; WFXR, "NFL Kickoff"
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool
9 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Fiorentina at Inter Milan
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Notre Dame at Michigan St.
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, VCU at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at USC Upstate
2 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Arkansas at North Carolina
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Virginia Tech at Charlotte
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Washington
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Davidson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Hampton at Radford
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Round of 16
3 p.m.; WSET, U.S. Open, Round of 16
6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Round of 16
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.; CNBC, Diamond League (taped)
WNBA
3 p.m.; ESPN2, New York at Chicago
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Kentucky at Pittsburgh
Noon; ESPNU, Minnesota at Florida
12:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Texas