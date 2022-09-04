Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 4

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying and Top Fuel All-Star Call Out, at Indianapolis (taped)
1 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Funny Car All-Star Call Out (taped)
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying Show No. 2 (taped)
6 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)
BASEBALL
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 14U Select Festival, East vs. West, at Fort Myers, Fla.
BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game, at Atlanta
5 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big 3 Championship: Inside the Fire"
BOXING
5 p.m.; WFXR, Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz preview
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Super Bantamweights, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Mike Plaina, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, at Los Angeles
9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Heavyweights, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., at Miami
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, at Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Florida St. vs. LSU, at New Orleans
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout Championship, at Los Angeles (taped)
CYCLING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 15
10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 15
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, JMU at Virginia
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Boston College
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Final Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.; WSLS, "Road to the Presidents Cup"
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, at Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; Peacock, Toronto at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man Final, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP, San Marino Grand Prix, at Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (same-day tape)
RODEO
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Cowboys For A Cause, at Corpus Christi, Texas (taped)
SOCCER
9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Brighton & Hove
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United
Noon; ACC Network, College Women, UCLA at North Carolina
2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Kansas at Missouri
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Charlotte at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Portland
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Memphis at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Marshall at Radford
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Colorado at D.C.
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Round of 16
WNBA
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Chicago at Connecticut
3 p.m.; WSET, Semifinals, Game 3, Las Vegas at Seattle
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, Switzerland vs. Czechia, at Herning, Denmark
1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Canada vs. United States
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Florida at Minnesota
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Ohio St. at Louisville