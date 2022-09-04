 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 4

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying and Top Fuel All-Star Call Out, at Indianapolis (taped)

1 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Funny Car All-Star Call Out (taped)

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying Show No. 2 (taped)

6 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)

BASEBALL

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 14U Select Festival, East vs. West, at Fort Myers, Fla.

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game, at Atlanta

5 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big 3 Championship: Inside the Fire"

BOXING

5 p.m.; WFXR, Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz preview

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Super Bantamweights, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Mike Plaina, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, at Los Angeles

9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Heavyweights, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., at Miami

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, at Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Florida St. vs. LSU, at New Orleans

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout Championship, at Los Angeles (taped)

CYCLING

7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour of Spain, Stage 15

10 a.m.; CNBC, Tour of Spain, Stage 15

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, JMU at Virginia

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Boston College

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Final Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; WSLS, "Road to the Presidents Cup"

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, at Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; Peacock, Toronto at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

1:30 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man Final, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP, San Marino Grand Prix, at Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (same-day tape)

RODEO

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Cowboys For A Cause, at Corpus Christi, Texas (taped)

SOCCER

9 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Brighton & Hove

11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United

Noon; ACC Network, College Women, UCLA at North Carolina

2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Kansas at Missouri

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Charlotte at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Portland

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Memphis at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Marshall at Radford

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Colorado at D.C.

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Round of 16

WNBA

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Chicago at Connecticut

3 p.m.; WSET, Semifinals, Game 3, Las Vegas at Seattle

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, Switzerland vs. Czechia, at Herning, Denmark

1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, Canada vs. United States

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Florida at Minnesota

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Ohio St. at Louisville

