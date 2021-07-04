 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for the Fourth of July
Sports TV listings for the Fourth of July

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, BWT Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria

9:50 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2

11 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made in America 250, Qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Noon; WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, at Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Cup, at Misano, Italy (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made in America 250, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League Pro Invitational quarterfinals, at Valley Forge, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League Pro Invitational finals, at Valley Forge, Pa.

CYCLING

6:50 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes

EATING

Noon; ESPN, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island, N.Y.

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, Final Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Special: The John Shippen" (taped)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, at Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, at The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, John A. Nerund Stakes, at Belmont Park

LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, World Series of Youth Lacrosse, 14-and-under championship (taped)

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premie Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Archers, at Hempstead, N.Y.

3:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Atlas, at Hempstead, N.Y.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, World Series of Youth Lacrosse, 13-and-under championship (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

1 p.m.; TBS, San Diego at Philadelphia

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Oakland

4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Reserves Selection Show

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, StatCast telecast

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Maggiora, Italy

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Maggiora, Italy

RUGBY

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Old Glory D.C.

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, New Orleans at Los Angeles

TENNIS

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Week 1 highlights

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Stockholm (same-day tape)

WEIGHTLIFTING

11 a.m.; ESPN2, Clash on the Coast (taped)

WNBA

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Los Angeles

