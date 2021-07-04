Sports TV listings for the Fourth of July

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, BWT Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria
9:50 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 2
11 a.m.; CNBC, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made in America 250, Qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Noon; WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, at Lexington, Ohio
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Cup, at Misano, Italy (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made in America 250, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League Pro Invitational quarterfinals, at Valley Forge, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League Pro Invitational finals, at Valley Forge, Pa.
CYCLING
6:50 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes
EATING
Noon; ESPN, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, Final Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Special: The John Shippen" (taped)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, at Endicott, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, at The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, John A. Nerund Stakes, at Belmont Park
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, World Series of Youth Lacrosse, 14-and-under championship (taped)
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premie Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Archers, at Hempstead, N.Y.
3:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Atlas, at Hempstead, N.Y.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, World Series of Youth Lacrosse, 13-and-under championship (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
1 p.m.; TBS, San Diego at Philadelphia
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Oakland
4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
5:30 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Reserves Selection Show
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, traditional telecast
7 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, StatCast telecast
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Maggiora, Italy
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Maggiora, Italy
RUGBY
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Old Glory D.C.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, New Orleans at Los Angeles
TENNIS