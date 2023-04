AUTO RACING

10 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Test Sessions

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at South Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech Spring Game (taped)

1 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Spring game (taped)

1 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina Spring Game (taped)

GOLF

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, First Round, at Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, at Avondale, La.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, First Round

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, at Omitama, Japan

HOCKEY

10 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. Latvia, at Basel, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Sacramento at Golden State

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NFL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Draft Analysis Special"

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:30 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Seattle at Colorado

10 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Winnipeg at Vegas

RODEO

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Great Northwest Invitational, at Everett, Wash.

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinals, whiparound coverage

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, North Carolina at Duke

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse