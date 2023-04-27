AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, SLAC vs. Cape Town, at Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Louisville
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Tennessee
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Arkansas
FISHING
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, CNSD White Marlin Classic, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (same-day tape)
GOLF
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexican Open at Vidanta, First Round
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JM Eagle L.A. Championship, First Round
Midnight; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Korea Championship, Second Round
HOCKEY
6:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Quarterfinal, USA vs. Czechia
11:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Quarterfinal, Canada vs. Switzerland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MLB Network, Miami at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at San Francisco
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Texas (Joined in Progress)
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, Boston at Atlanta
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, "NFL Draft Kickoff"
3 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live"
5 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
7 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"
8 p.m.; WSET, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay and others
8 p.m.; ESPN, NFL Draft: Round 1, with Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber and others
8 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Draft, Round 1, with Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt and others
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Tampa Bay at Toronto
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Winnipeg at Vegas
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Everton
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Southampton
3:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Cup, Semifinal, Leg 2, Cremonese at Fiorentina
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open
WNBA
Noon; ESPN, Brittney Griner press conference