COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Western Carolina

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn

11 p.m.; ESPNU, San Diego at Gonzaga

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Boston U. vs. Minnesota, at Tampa, Fla.

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Michigan vs. Quinnipiac

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6

9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Featured Groups

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at The Masters"

10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Holes 15 and 16

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN, "Welcome to The Masters"

3 p.m.; ESPN, The Masters, First Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. Morris Catholic (N.J.), at Washington

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, State Champions Invitational, Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (preceded by Opening Day Ceremony at 2 pm.)

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Minnesota

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Miami at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; TNT, Denver at Phoenix

NBA G LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Finals, Game 2, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Montreal

RUGBY

5:55 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Dolphins at North Queensland

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Peru vs. Argentina, at Guayaquil, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Clemson

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at LSU

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers