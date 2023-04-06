COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Western Carolina
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn
11 p.m.; ESPNU, San Diego at Gonzaga
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Boston U. vs. Minnesota, at Tampa, Fla.
8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Michigan vs. Quinnipiac
GOLF
8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"
People are also reading…
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"
8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6
9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Featured Groups
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at The Masters"
10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Amen Corner
11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, First Round, Holes 15 and 16
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN, "Welcome to The Masters"
3 p.m.; ESPN, The Masters, First Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. Morris Catholic (N.J.), at Washington
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, State Champions Invitational, Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets
3 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (preceded by Opening Day Ceremony at 2 pm.)
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Minnesota
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Atlanta
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Miami at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; TNT, Denver at Phoenix
NBA G LEAGUE
8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Finals, Game 2, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Montreal
RUGBY
5:55 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Dolphins at North Queensland
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Peru vs. Argentina, at Guayaquil, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Clemson
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at LSU
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers