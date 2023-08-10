AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.; ESPN, SRX Racing Series, at Rossburg, Ohio
BASKETBALL
11 p.m.; ESPN2, SlamBall, at Las Vegas
CFL
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Winnipeg at Edmonton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; ACC Network rerun of April's spring game
1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
2 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2022 Wofford-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.; ACC Network, debut of "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech" (re-airs at 8 p.m.)
9 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of 2022 BC-Virginia Tech game
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, White Marlin Open, at Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, First Round, at Tadworth, England
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, at University Place, Wash.
2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Regional, at Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Cleveland (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
NFL
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Houston at New England
10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Seattle
SOCCER
9 p.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Netherlands, at Wellington, New Zealand (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Diriangen FC Diriamba vs. CSD Comunicaciones
3:30 a.m. (Friday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Quarterfinal, Japan vs. Sweden, at Auckland, New Zealand (pregame show at 2:30 a.m.)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, at Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open
WNBA
7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Connecticut at Phoenix
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Seattle