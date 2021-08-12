Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 12

GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, First Round, at Ash, England
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, First Round, at Leven, Scotland
11 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, at Oakmont, Pa.
Noon; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, First Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Midwest Regional Semifinal, South Dakota vs. Nebraska, at Whitestown, Ind.
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, New England Regional Semifinal, Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, at Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, West Regional Semifinal, Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, at San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.; ESPN Little League World Series, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, Illinois vs. Michigan, at Whitestown, Ind.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Northwest Regional Semifinal, Washington vs. Montana, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore
7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, at "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa (pregame show at 6 p.m.)
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte
4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Chicago vs. Minnesota
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Portland
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. Toronto
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League. Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas, Summer League, Phoenix vs. Denver
NFL
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, NFL Network, Preseason, Washington at New England, traditional telecast
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Washington at New England, "StatsBlitz Broadcast" version
7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Preseason, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
SOCCER
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Valour at Edmonton
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Philadelphia Union at Club America
SURFING
8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico
TENNIS
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, at Montreal and Toronto