Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 12
GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, First Round, at Ash, England

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, First Round, at Leven, Scotland

11 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, at Oakmont, Pa.

Noon; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, First Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Midwest Regional Semifinal, South Dakota vs. Nebraska, at Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, New England Regional Semifinal, Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, at Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, West Regional Semifinal, Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, at San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.; ESPN Little League World Series, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, Illinois vs. Michigan, at Whitestown, Ind.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, at Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Northwest Regional Semifinal, Washington vs. Montana, at San Bernardino, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets 

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, at "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte

4 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Chicago vs. Minnesota

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Portland

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. Toronto

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League. Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas, Summer League, Phoenix vs. Denver

NFL

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, NFL Network, Preseason, Washington at New England, traditional telecast

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Washington at New England, "StatsBlitz Broadcast" version

7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Preseason, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOCCER

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Valour at Edmonton

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Philadelphia Union at Club America

SURFING

8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, at Montreal and Toronto

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open

